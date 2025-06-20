$40 Billion Brand’s LaBubu Earns Nick Young & Crew’s Hilarious Reaction In Behind the Scenes Glimpse

Have the guys at Gil’s Arena finally met their match in the form of a tiny internet sensation? While Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young never shy away from bold takes—whether it’s NBA drama, WNBA highlights, or massive contract deals—they may have overlooked one rising trend: LaBubu! Known for its adorable mischief and viral appeal, LaBubu has taken social media by storm. And this time, Nick, the 6 feet 7 giant, speaks on the cute Devils.

Creepy yet cute, these charms are obsessed over by people. The viral little LaBubu creatures can often be spotted on bags, cars, and well, almost everywhere. Unless in Antarctica, you couldn’t have missed these viral toys! Inspired by a Nordic-style picture book by artist Kasing Lung, the popular toy company Pop Mart, which is valued at $40 billion (as per the company’s market cap), created the collection in 2019. These are part of the group called ‘Monsters’ and more.

With the launch of new editions, LaBubu toys have seen a major spike in popularity, popping up all over social media. But how do former NBA stars feel about the viral sensation? In a fun behind-the-scenes moment, a staff member showed two of the cutest LaBubu dolls to Nick Young, and his reaction was hilarious. He instantly seemed to recognize the character, a clear sign that even basketball legends can’t escape its charm. Could LaBubu be the unexpected trend winning over the Gil’s Arena crew one doll at a time?

When asked to name the toys, Young said everything except the correct name, which is LaBubu. “Little Devils, man, I don’t mess with them s—. Labooboo or something? Lapoohpoohs!” The toy was also shown to Brandon Jennings, who stared at it for a long time. But it seems he didn’t recognize the mischievous smile baring her sharp teeth. But why is LaBubu so popular?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gil's Arena (@gilsarena0)

While they are expensive and rare now, these were easily available initially and quite affordable. Sold in blind boxes, the excitement of finding the surprise makes it interesting. Did you know that searches for “LaBubu doll” and “LaBubu keychain” have recently surged, hitting 2.1 million last month alone? It makes one wonder where Jennings has been to have missed out on this trend? Well, luckily, the crew didn’t forget to celebrate their crew member’s birthday!

Young turned old as the Gil’s Arena show celebrated birthday in style!

It was the former Washington Wizards player’s birthday, and the Gil’s Arena crew had to go bigger and beyond for the pre-birthday celebrations. It began with the crew bringing a palette of steak for Young, which he seemingly enjoyed as he faked tearing up. While Arenas tried his best to roast his colleague, Young was mindful of the importance of the day and refused to engage in any drama, strictly declaring, “Not today!”

Next up, the crew fulfilled his request by bringing a Hennessy-flavored birthday cake for Young. The former NBA player turned 40 this year; however, when Arenas asked, he quickly joked about being “35.” As Josiah Johnson asked, “Swaggy, do you feel loved and appreciated?” and Young responded, “It depends.” While chaotic, it was a wholesome birthday celebration for Young.

Well, there doesn’t seem to be any lack of humor when the 2018 NBA champ is present. In fact, he once accidentally became a meme! Do you remember the iconic scene from the third episode of “Thru The Lens”?

During a segment of Gil’s Arena, Young revealed that his mother caught him about the fact that he was in a strip club on Valentine’s Day. And when she confronted him about it, Swaggy P acted baffled and completely unaware of it, and his expression quickly became a meme making rounds on social media. Is LaBubu more popular now?