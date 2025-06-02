$40.19B Brand Leans on Derrick Rose To Potentially Direct European Talent to the NBA

If you’re a rising star eyeing the NBA, you had to be in Treviso, Italy, this May. That’s where Adidas Basketball revealed the highly anticipated roster for the 2025 edition of adidas Eurocamp, a yearly showcase that has become a global magnet for scouts, coaches, and elite talent. You might wonder: Why is Derrick Rose in Italy? First, let’s cover why Eurocamp matters so much for future NBA talent.

Eurocamp belongs to the $40.19 billion brand Adidas, and it has become a global talent pipeline. It’s not just a training camp — it’s the stage where future NBA prospects, aged 18 to 22, get to show what they’re made of in front of the right eyes. However, according to Sports Illustrated, this year’s event isn’t only spotlighting those eligible for the 2025 NBA Draft. It also gives younger prospects a chance to stake their claim before their draft year arrives. And standing courtside, helping these dreams take shape, is Derrick Rose.

“Derrick Rose pulls up to Italy for Adidas Eurocamp and was giving gems to the kids and top prospects on defense on pressing up vs Drop & how to make it to the NBA,” read a caption from Swish Cultures. That scene perfectly captured what Treviso’s weekend stood for: wisdom, grind, and opportunity. This 18th edition of Eurocamp, running from May 31 to June 2 at La Ghirada Città Dello Sport, assembled a diverse group of athletes from all corners of the globe. And they weren’t just playing for pride. Scouts from nearly every NBA franchise were in the building.

Sports Illustrated also noted that last year’s camp set a high bar. But with the new 2025 roster already generating buzz, this year’s event might just top it. Add in appearances from legends like Sergio Rodriguez, Goran Dragic, and yes — Derrick Rose — and it’s no surprise this weekend is being talked about as one for the books. Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele even made a surprise visit to uplift and connect with the young hoopers.

For more proof of Rose’s influence, watch the video shared by Basketball Network on Instagram. The clip shows him mid-game, in the thick of things, offering guidance to the very players hoping to follow in his footsteps.

A closer look at Adidas Eurocamp 2025 roster: Top global prospects & NBA mentors

The Adidas Eurocamp 2025 is shaping up to be a standout event in the global basketball calendar, uniting top international prospects with seasoned NBA mentors in a week-long showcase of talent and development. At the helm of the elite coaching staff are Bill Bayno as Coaching Director and Gianluca Pascucci as Scouting Director, supported by a lineup of accomplished NBA minds. Among them are Dave Joerger and Rex Kalamian from the Milwaukee Bucks, DJ Bakker of the Charlotte Hornets, Fraser Ross McMains from the Boston Celtics, and Kevin Burleson of the Detroit Pistons.

Also contributing their experience are Kyle Hines (Brooklyn Nets), Matt Brase (Philadelphia 76ers), Shaun Fein (LA Clippers), Trevor Hendry (Cleveland Cavaliers), and Ty Abbott (LA Lakers). Then, further adding to the depth, Phil Handy is taking charge of the NBL Next Stars program, while Dogus Balbay leads the Next Generation tournament.

What makes this year’s Eurocamp even more compelling is the presence of high-profile guests who bring a personal touch to the mentoring experience. Confirmed appearances, as mentioned earlier, include Derrick Rose, Sergio Rodriguez, and Goran Dragic. Guerschon Yabusele, now with the Philadelphia 76ers and a Eurocamp alumnus himself, also returns to share his inspiring journey.

The event also features a wide-ranging roster of teams. Team Eurocamp 1 boasts talents from across France, Serbia, Mali, Iran, and Slovenia, such as Killian Malwaya, Mohammad Amini, and Ousmane Ndiaye. Team Eurocamp 2 blends Serbian and French prospects like Ivan Kharchenkov, Savo Drezgic, and Brice Dessert.

Meanwhile, Team World highlights international names from the Philippines, Brazil, China, and Japan, including Jacob Bayla and Reynan Dos Santos. Future stars also shine in Team Next Gen, Team NBL Next Stars, and Team 3SSB, where the next wave of elite talent takes center stage. With someone like Derrick Rose and multiple other legends guiding these names, the possibility that we could see many of these budding stars in the NBA is quite high.