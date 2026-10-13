46-Year-Old Udonis Haslem “Bumping and Hitting” Giannis Antetokounmpo & Co. as A Heat Practice Executive Says Erik Spoelstra

Three seasons removed from his official retirement, 46-year-old Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem remains the de facto cornerstone of Heat Culture that sets him apart even from Pat Riley. While his official title reads Vice President of Basketball Development, Haslem is still regularly drenched in sweat after Heat practices, grinding alongside franchise anchor Bam Adebayo and newly acquired superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo during intense, no-holds-barred training sessions.

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Following a blockbuster offseason trade that brought Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks to South Florida, UD’s hands-on mentorship has taken center stage during training camp at Florida Atlantic University and workouts at Kaseya Center. Despite stepping into executive duties and expanding his media presence as a studio analyst for NBA on Prime, the Miami Heat’s all-time greatest rebounder continues to lace up his sneakers to set a physical, relentless tone for the roster.

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Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra expressed his admiration for Haslem’s unwavering commitment to the organization, highlighting how the franchise icon communicates best through physical, on-court engagement.

“It’s incredible that he still comes out on the court with these guys,” Spo told reporters. “It just shows you his level of wanting to serve and be a mentor and just help. He’s able to express that the best when he’s out there bumping and hitting guys. That’s his language. That’s their language as well. We love having him around.”

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Spoelstra emphasized that UD’s active participation bridges the gap between coaching staff and player execution, offering invaluable institutional knowledge.

“He does so much just in terms of talking guys home over to the side and encouraging them, correcting them,” Spoelstra added. “It’s hard to teach that. He just has so much institutional knowledge of how we do things.”

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Udonis Haslem last played in an NBA game in April 2023 right before officially retiring as a player. Yet at 46, the unofficial ‘Mayor of Miami’ has never disconnected from the South Beach franchise.

Udonis Haslem’s to-do list: Welcoming new vets, open-door policy, and bonding with Giannis Antetokounmpo

Udonis Haslem’s presence has proven particularly influential as the Heat integrate veteran newcomers following a transformative summer that also included the acquisition of Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr. Alongside Antetokounmpo, veteran forward Bobby Portis Jr. and center Nick Richards have frequently worked in post-practice drills under UD’s watchful eye.

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Spoelstra revealed that when Haslem transitioned into his front-office executive role, the coaching staff granted him total freedom to join practices whenever his broadcasting schedule permitted.

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“I told him when he transitioned into his [executive] role, I said, ‘I know you’re doing TV. That’ll take up some of your schedule, but anytime you can come around, don’t ask. You don’t have to get approved of anything. We’d love to have you around,’” Spoelstra recalled. “He’s able to find a balance. He loves being around the guys. He loves giving and serving and helping.”

The direct mentorship has already resonated deeply with Greek Freak as he adjusts to Heat Culture beneath Haslem’s retired No. 40 jersey in the Kaseya Center rafters. The 2x MVP spoke warmly of UD’s candid approach and daily feedback during training camp.

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“He’s great. He’s honest,” Giannis said of UD. “Obviously, being around the organization for 20-plus years, he brings value to the team as a player and as a guy that can come in and coach us and give us advice. So far, I love it. He always comes to me and sits with me and tells me how he feels and what he thought about practice.”

Antetokounmpo noted that these consistent check-ins build trust rapidly as Miami prepares for its upcoming regular-season opener on Oct. 21.

“Sometimes just that little interaction helps you,” Giannis added. “It goes a long way. So I’m looking forward to getting to know him a little bit more.”

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Bobby Portis has been picking UD’s brain and finding a lot to relate about with the franchise’s living legend.

“Me and UD are kind of similar in using our voice and being a leader and things like that, so it’s been fun to have him around,” Portis said after another practice with Haslem last week. “Obviously, the last couple of days, man, I’ve been hanging out, especially in practice, giving me little pointers, trying to pick up on things a little faster. Obviously, I’m new to the system with the cutting and spacing back out and things like that. So I’m trying to get acclimated to it. So I think it’s good to have guys that’s already been here, that know the system, that can help the new guys.”

Haslem has also been helping Nick Richards prepare to earn a spot on the roster. If Richards makes the regular season lineup, his salary is guaranteed.

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Bam Adebayo has been used to UD’s relentless style since they were teammates when the Heat picked up the center in the first round of the 2017 draft.

“As you know, UD is going to talk trash, he’s going to say something that’s going to instigate something, and that’s how we get it going. He doesn’t need to be playing,” Adebayo said, highlighting that just having UD there is the best resource Miami players have.

Beyond his work with the frontcourt, Haslem’s community leadership remains a staple in South Florida. Alongside Adebayo and Spoelstra, Haslem recently hosted the 8th Annual Hour Push-Up Challenge on Lincoln Road, an event that has raised nearly $1 million for local initiatives.

As Miami wraps up its preseason schedule, Haslem’s dual impact—as a community leader and an active practice executive—continues to reinforce the physical identity and standards of the franchise.