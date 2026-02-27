“Found Someone for You”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef Reveals Father’s Matchmaking Role in Post-Traumatic Life

For most of his life, Shareef O’Neal understood his father as a larger-than-life presence who set rules, not conversations. That expectation changed after a health scare forced the family to redefine what their relationship actually meant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, years later, the former UCLA forward says the Hall of Famer plays an entirely different role in his life. Appearing on Unapologetically Angel hosted by Angel Reese on February 26, 2026, Shareef revealed that Shaquille O’Neal has gone from strict parent to something closer to a friend who actively tries to set him up on dates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’ll call and be like, ‘Oh, this girl’s 26. I found something for you.’ Like he does that a lot. He loves to matchmake.”

Getty BURBANK, CA – JANUARY 13: Shareef O’Neal (L) poses with Shaquille O’Neal (C) and Shaunie O’Neal (R) as he celebrates 18th birthday party at West Coast Customs on January 13, 2018 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)

“But to my sisters, no way. He’s never matchmaking.” That shift did not happen randomly. It followed a moment that reshaped both of their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September 2018, shortly after enrolling at UCLA, Shareef O’Neal was diagnosed with an anomalous right coronary artery. The congenital heart defect had gone unnoticed for 18 years despite prior medical clearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

He underwent open-heart surgery in December 2018. Because of that, the dynamic between father and son changed almost immediately. What had been discipline-focused parenting became daily check-ins and emotional support.

“Now he’s like more like a big brother… I never expected me and my dad at the hookah bar just chilling, talking to girls.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’ll call us: ‘What are you doing? Where you at? You good? Need anything?’” The context matters. Before the diagnosis, Shaq represented structure and authority in Shareef’s life. After it, presence became more important than control. The relationship moved from guidance to companionship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recovery reshaped his life beyond basketball

Shareef had to relearn how to walk after surgery. However, he eventually returned to the court and pursued professional basketball, including time in the G-League and multiple NBA attempts.

“I’m glad I was able to be at a school that took that much time to find out what was going on with me… I was getting cleared basically my whole life by all these doctors to play basketball, and I wasn’t supposed to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

While an NBA roster spot never materialized, the experience redirected his career rather than ending it. He now works alongside his father on the Shaq brand as a creative strategist and recruits NIL deals for Reebok. In addition, he joined Wasserman Talent Agency in October 2025 to expand opportunities beyond basketball. That progression forms the larger meaning of the story. The surgery did not simply pause a career. It reshaped identity, family dynamics, and long-term direction.

The matchmaking stories are not random humor. They are evidence of a relationship rebuilt after a life-threatening moment forced perspective. Years ago, Shaquille O’Neal was the demanding parent raising an athlete. Today, he acts more like a mentor navigating adulthood alongside his son.

And moving forward, that change may matter more than basketball ever did. The NBA dream defined their early bond. The recovery defined their lasting one.