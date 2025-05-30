$4.2 Billion NFL Franchise’s Young Squad Get the Michael Jordan-Magic Johnson Wisdom from Ex NBA Star Owners

In the high-stakes world of the NFL, the Buffalo Bills, which are valued at approximately $4.2 billion, aren’t building through talent anymore. They are growing through mentorship as they know that the blueprint the successful mentor provides guarantees a surge. In a league where rookies are drafted for potential, not polish, it’s the off-field lessons that often shape careers more than playbooks ever could, and it is extra beneficial when the lessons are about Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson.

Now, entering yet another season with post-season aspirations, the Bills continue to bank on their young core, but instead of relying solely on seasoned NFL veterans to deliver mentorship, the franchise has added a new dimension that no one thought could happen. They drew wisdom from basketball royalty. The presence of two NBA Hall of Famers in the Bills’ ownership group has created a rare cross-sport influence that’s reshaping how these athletes approach their careers, and recently, that dynamic was on full display, which is going to help not only the Bills grow but also the overall NFL.

When the Bills posted a clip from a team event to Instagram, it wasn’t a coach giving strategy tips or a star quarterback rallying his teammates. It was Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter, two NBA legends, speaking to the players and imparting wisdom gained through years of experience. They were honest, and they indirectly were tying it all back to the icons like Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, and Larry Bird. Their message? You can’t cheat longevity; you have to study it like it’s the main subject of your life.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“You gotta lean on your veterans, man,” Tracy McGrady began, his tone more conversation than command. “Whether it’s taking care of your body, the knowledge—get with them guys. I’m sure y’all got some great vets on this team, because this is a really…f——- great football team. And it seems like a lot of these guys are great character guys. Lean on them, boys. Lean on them.” Talent goes away without help. McGrady’s message is clear. Respect the veterans by learning from them on purpose. To join the party, Vince Carter has linked it back to something relevant.

Vince Carter, who played in the NBA for a record 22 seasons and was elected into the Hall in 2024, then gave a history lesson that connected his early career to the greats. “In my era, when I walked in, I had Doug Christie, who played with Magic Johnson. I had Dee Brown, who played with Larry Bird. I had Antonio Davis, who played with Reggie Miller. I had Charles Oakley, who played with Michael Jordan. I had Kevin Willis, who played with Dominique Wilkins,” he said. “So they all got to see the greats of the game that we all know.”

Carter wasn’t name-dropping—he was connecting dots. “I took those notes, mental notes, my preparation, how I dealt with the media, how I dealt with failure, how I dealt with being a rookie. So lean on your vets for those,” he added, drawing a direct link between observing icons and surviving the league. He wasn’t just speaking to NFL rookies—he was handing them a cheat code.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) Expand Post

A lot of people paid attention when McGrady and Carter joined the Build’s business group in December 2024. But since then, they’ve become more involved. They aren’t just in suits and on the sidelines; they’re building relationships with the locker room and giving real advice to young players on how to deal with fame, money, and football. They’re also passing the torch to the next generation, even though it’s not from their own sport, but they continue to mentor football.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From NBA court to Buffalo Bills’ ownership to undeniable influence: “This was a dream”

The Bills are still trying to make a long-awaited Super Bowl run, but their minority owners are helping to push things in a different direction by developing the team from within. Their effect isn’t just on mentoring players; it also shows the rest of the league how valuable it is for players to work together in more than one sport and how they may think of Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson as two of the best athletes. In a world where NFL players typically also look to the NBA players for inspiration, Buffalo now has two built-in sources that will undoubtedly help them reach their goals.

And this isn’t just inspirational fluff, which is found everywhere. McGrady and Carter’s presence is setting a new standard for athlete-owned franchises. Owners who engage and not just invest for their future in a capitalistic view. They are an example of the owners who share the wisdom of preparing like Michael Jordan and leading like Magic Johnson. Not because they read about it, but because they lived it. And these players have also shaped their successful careers. So that is something they want to be repeated by the younger generation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago KANSAS CITY, MO – JANUARY 26: Buffalo Bills fans hold up a Mafia sign before the AFC Championship game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on January 26, 2025 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 26 AFC Championship – Bills at Chiefs EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2501260479

In Buffalo, where table-smashing fans bring chaos and the roaster brings promise, the greatest asset this year may not be on the field but in the wisdom quietly being passed behind closed doors. Because it is something not many teams have, and the mentality is just going to get better with such big examples from such big individuals. As McGrady said, “Lean on them.” In this case, that might just mean the veterans that they mentioned, but also them because they come from the same table.