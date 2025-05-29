$4 Million Rapper Reunites with Carmelo Anthony to Celebrate Big Apple Connection In New Birthday Collab

If 4:20 means more to you than just a glance at the clock, you’ll want to tune into what Carmelo Anthony’s been up to lately. The former Knicks star clearly knows his audience as he continues to expand his cannabis lifestyle label, STAYME7O.420. And this time, he’s roping in some familiar faces from the celebrity world to help drive the momentum right where it matters the most to him—New York.

Recently, Melo was spotted at one of his retail locations in Harlem. It’s a smart move, especially when you look at the numbers. According to the New York State Department of Health, around 12.6 percent of adults said they had used cannabis in the past 30 days as of May 2024. That’s not a small number—it works out to about 1.5 million users across the state. With that kind of demand, it makes sense for Melo to team up with a fellow icon to push his brand forward. So, who’s joining him on this venture, while Melo also celebrates his birthday this May 29?

None other than Fat Joe. A recent post from stayme7o.420 read, “@fatjoe knows the vibes. #STAYME7O.” The video showed the 11x NBA All-Star alongside the $4 million rapper giving STAYME7O.420 some solid spotlight. “Melo been my brother for years. I feel great about it that he made his first stop here [Harlem],” Joe shared in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fat Joe has consistently shown his support for the brand online. In one standout Instagram reel, he flaunted the “STAYME70 Pressure Pack” at the grand opening of Dynasty Commodities. The cannabis brand officially debuted in Oregon on April 20, 2024. The brand’s name cleverly combines Melo’s nickname “Stay Melo” with his iconic jersey number 7, while the “.420” suffix signals its cannabis-centric approach. The way Carmelo Anthony is approaching it, there will soon be no longer a need for the introduction of the brand.

Carmelo Anthony extended his cannabis brand to another location of significance to him

Melo gave fans in Syracuse another reason to celebrate him. In April, the former NBA star made a special appearance in downtown Syracuse to promote something close to his heart: his cannabis brand. Anthony showed up at the Flynnstoned Cannabis Co., located at Walton St., where locals also got to experience a pop-up sales event featuring STAYME70.

“It’s a pleasure to have him because obviously he has that great Syracuse connection and because he’s a rising star in the cannabis industry,” said Flynnstoned owner Mike Flynn. And that connection runs deep—Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship in 2003. Now, he’s stepping into the cannabis world, linking up with one of New York’s top cannabis businesses. At this stage, STAYME70 is offering only cannabis flower, as Flynn confirmed.

Now, Carmelo Anthony’s stop in Syracuse wasn’t just a one-off. It was part of a larger statewide tour. “I’m excited to be launching the debut of STAYME7O in New York,” Anthony shared in a press release. “New York is home, and bringing this project to life here feels incredibly personal and full circle. This isn’t just about cannabis—it’s about empowering our communities, uplifting underserved entrepreneurs, and creating meaningful opportunities that support and celebrate our culture.” And as he said it, he’s back in NY and he’s not alone. Bringing in additional star power is Fat Joe.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad