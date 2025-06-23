$4.08 Million Ex-NBA Player Welcomes Billionaire Magic Johnson 6,507 Miles Away from Home

While most 65-year-olds might be slowing things down, Magic Johnson’s summer is speeding up across continents. The Lakers icon isn’t lounging in Los Angeles, he’s gone full vacation mode—6,507 miles away from home—in the picturesque coastline of Croatia. Yup, Magic’s traded courtside seats for clear Adriatic waters, enjoying a sunny escape with his wife Cookie and a few lucky guests.

And Magic isn’t just hiding away quietly. He’s been documenting the fun. “We’ve been having an amazing time in Croatia in Hvar and the city Split,” he shared few days ago, adding some snapshots of seafood feasts. “The fish and seafood are so fresh, straight from the ocean to your plate, and the Croatian people are great. Cookie, our guests and I are having a ball.” This isn’t his first rodeo in the Adriatic either—he’s been making this trip since 2020, clearly turning it into a beloved tradition.

But here’s where it gets even more interesting. Recently, Magic had some special company: former NBA center Dalibor Bagaric. While Bagaric’s NBA run with the Chicago Bulls lasted just four seasons (2000–2003), he still pocketed a solid $4.08 million in salary. That short stint didn’t stop him from rolling out the red carpet for Magic—because what followed was a top-tier welcome.

In fact, Magic couldn’t help but rave about it. “I want to thank former NBA player Dali Bagaric and his wife Jasmina for an amazing dinner last night on top of the La Roche Hotel overlooking the city of Montenegro and the entire port. It was a breathtaking view and the food was amazing!” he wrote, alongside multiple snaps that captured all the good vibes.

Yet, for Magic, this kind of grand summer isn’t new. He’s known to hop across the Mediterranean with Cookie by his side and some famous friends along for the ride. Last year? He kicked things off in Paris during the Olympics. And celebrated his birthday with a jaw-dropping surprise—a mini replica of the $7.5 million superyacht, Phoenix 2, that he had rented.

Magic Johnson’s 65th Birthday was beyond special

Honestly, who wouldn’t pause at the sight of a birthday cake that’s an exact replica of their $7.5 million yacht? That’s exactly what happened when Magic Johnson turned 65. He shared a series of photos and a video on social media, showing off the insane level of detail on a cake modeled after the Phoenix 2. From the sleek design to the little luxury touches, it was almost too real.

But the real magic wasn’t just in the looks—it was in the love that went into it. “Pastry Chef Hannah and Chief Engineer Tom joined forces to handmake an early birthday treat for me, and it’s by far the best birthday cake I’ve ever had! Not only did they bake the cake, but they also built an exact replica of our Phoenix 2 yacht! It was so unbelievable we didn’t even want to cut into it,” Magic wrote on social media.

Interestingly, the Phoenix 2 holds more than just aesthetic value for Magic. Last year, he kicked off a lavish six-week European tour on the very same yacht, making stops in Italy, Greece, Montenegro, and Croatia. So, this cake was more than sugar and flour—it was a tribute to unforgettable memories.

Moreover, this yacht party added fresh chapters. Venice and Mallorca were on the itinerary, with famous faces like Samuel L. Jackson, Cedric The Entertainer, and even Magic’s old teammate Vlade Divac, who’s currently recovering from injury, joining in.

Still, all that glamor comes with a steep price tag. According to People, “rental prices starting at €1,150,000, or approximately \$1,255,000 per week,” meant Magic’s six-week getaway probably ran him close to $7.53 million. But for Magic? Clearly worth every dollar.