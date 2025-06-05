4 Years After Winning 50% of Scottie Pippen’s Assets, Larsa Pippen Drops Contrasting Revelation

Back in 1997, Scottie Pippen tied the knot with Larsa Pippen. For over two decades, the two navigated their marriage publicly, weathering ups and downs. Initially, it was Scottie who pulled the plug on their relationship, filing for divorce. But just when things seemed final, they hit the brakes and gave love another shot. Sadly, that reunion was short-lived. In 2018, Larsa took matters into her own hands and filed for divorce again—this time, for good.

Fast forward to the settlement, and things seemed to go her way—at least on paper. While the actual alimony numbers never went public, Larsa was reportedly entitled to a hefty slice of Scottie’s 401k from before 2016—a fund estimated around $470,000. So essentially, she secured 50% of that portion. Yet, despite what sounds like a financial win, Larsa recently made a revelation that paints a whole different picture.

On Uncut and Uncensored with Caroline Stanbury, Larsa shared, “When I was going through my divorce, I didn’t want to fight Scotty for money.” She went on to explain how peace meant more than legal battles. “I was like, no, I want everything to go smooth, I didn’t go hire the biggest shark attorney, I didn’t do that. I wanted to hire someone, I hired a lawyer that was a therapist and an attorney because I was like, I want it to be amicable, I don’t want to fight him, I love him.”

Moreover, love wasn’t the only reason she stayed calm. She prioritized her kids above all else. “I want my kids to feel good, I don’t want to damage my kids along the way, you know. We have a great relationship,” she added. That decision, in her words, paid off: “My kids are thriving. They’re happy, Good, you know, thank God.”

via Imago Larsa Pippen Instagram

And clearly, they are. Scotty Jr. is suiting up for the Memphis Grizzlies. Justin’s heading to UC Berkeley. Preston just graduated. Sophia’s lighting up fashion shows. But here’s the twist—despite walking away with a part of Scottie’s fortune, Larsa still feels, she got nothing in the divorce.

Larsa Pippen Had to Start From Zero After Divorce

Just when fans thought they’d heard it all, The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 reunion dug even deeper. Larsa Pippen didn’t hold back when it came to talking about her split from Scottie Pippen. Sitting down with her co-stars, she peeled back the layers on what life really looked like during and after the divorce—especially when it came to her finances.

Moreover, her hustle post-breakup didn’t come from luxury—it came from survival. “When I was going through my whole divorce for six years, I didn’t get a nickel! I had to make it on my own,” Larsa revealed during Part 3 of the reunion. That financial dry spell pushed her to build something for herself. Today, she’s not just Scottie Pippen’s ex—she’s an entrepreneur, influencer, podcast host, and jewelry line owner, making her name stand on its own.

But back then, her situation left her feeling powerless. In one Season 6 episode aired in November 2023, Larsa reflected on how her money struggles made her feel stuck. “There’s nothing worse than being in a relationship where you can’t leave because you are financially stuck because of your partner. That’s like the worst,” she said. And when asked if that’s how it was with Scottie? She didn’t dodge it: “Yeah, of course.”

Still, she never lost focus on what mattered. “I feel like if they’re comfortable doing whatever passion or whatever they want to pursue, I feel like I’m excited to help,” she shared with The Daily Dish, putting her kids’ happiness at the center of it all.