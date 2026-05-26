14-Year NBA Pro Explains Why Guarding Allen Iverson Was Scarier Than Facing Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Most defenders accepted what came with guarding Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant. If they scored 40, nobody blamed you. That was just surviving an encounter with two of the greatest scorers basketball had ever seen. Allen Iverson was different. Getting cooked by AI felt personal.

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Former 14-year NBA veteran Jon Barry admitted there was one matchup he genuinely dreaded more than Jordan or Bryant because of the humiliation attached to it.

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“You know what, I did not want to get on the island with AI, man,” Barry said on Byron Scott’s Fast Break. “If I’m guarding Michael or Kobe, I got nothing to lose. They’re going to bust anybody’s ass they play. But when you’re at the top and you got AI and you see him getting ready for that cross — that was the worst.”

That fear defined Allen Iverson’s entire career. Jordan and Kobe broke defenders down with clinical precision. Iverson made them feel exposed. One crossover could send a defender stumbling across the hardwood while an entire arena exploded before the shot even went up. That was the psychological difference Barry was describing. Against Jordan or Bryant, defenders expected to lose eventually. Against Iverson, defenders feared becoming a highlight that would follow them forever.

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“We’ve seen when he cross like that, he was scary… If you’re at the top and you got AI and [laughter] you see him getting ready for that cross, that was the worst,” Barry added.

USA Today via Reuters February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Allen Iverson is honored for being selected to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team during halftime in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The crossover itself was never complicated. What made Iverson terrifying was the violence and unpredictability behind it. Defenders knew it was coming and still could not stop it.

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As a rookie in 1997, Iverson announced himself to the basketball world by crossing over Michael Jordan before burying a jumper against the Bulls. It became one of the defining clips of his career and perfectly captured what defenders hated about guarding him. Iverson was not trying to simply score. He wanted defenders leaning the wrong way, lunging at air, or sliding across the floor while the crowd lost its mind.

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Barry saw those moments firsthand throughout his career, including Iverson’s 50-point eruption against the Sacramento Kings in February 2000, which stood as a career-high at the time.

Officially listed at just 6-foot and 165 pounds, Iverson attacked the paint like he was built like LeBron James. That was part of what made him so difficult to process defensively. Guards his size were supposed to distribute the ball and avoid contact. Iverson hunted contact anyway while leading the league in scoring four different times.

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More importantly, he turned isolation basketball into theater. The crowd would rise the moment Iverson waved teammates away for space at the top of the key. Defenders started chopping their feet faster. Benches leaned forward waiting for the crossover. Nobody wanted to become the next Tyronn Lue or Antonio Daniels clip replayed for the next twenty years.

Even Kobe Bryant became obsessed with studying Iverson’s movements early in his career. Bryant later admitted he cataloged Iverson’s games searching for weaknesses because of how difficult he was to contain in isolation.

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Even the league’s most dominant interior force understood how special Iverson’s creativity was.

So nice, Shaquille O’Neal just let him go

Shaquille O’Neal spent most of his career trying to intimidate players away from the rim. Iverson was one of the rare exceptions.

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The Lakers legend admitted he admired Iverson’s creativity so much that he occasionally let him finish shots simply because he enjoyed watching him play.

“Every time we played A.I., I liked him crossing over and he was tough,” Shaq said. “I could’ve blocked his shot multiple times, I just didn’t want to.”

That admiration disappeared once the 2001 NBA Finals started. Iverson relentlessly attacked the paint despite Shaq waiting at the rim, helping Philadelphia steal Game 1 in Los Angeles during what was nearly a perfect Lakers postseason run.

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The Sixers were badly overmatched on paper. Iverson carried an enormous offensive load, averaging 31.1 points during his MVP season while playing over 42 minutes per game in one of the league’s most physical eras. Even then, he still dragged Philadelphia to a Finals win against a Lakers team that steamrolled almost everybody else that postseason.

To this day, Iverson remains the shortest player in NBA history to win league MVP.

Years later, Shaq summed up why Iverson commanded so much respect around the league.

“Iverson had the heart of a lion. He did it his way,” O’Neal said after they entered the Hall of Fame together.

That reputation was never really about championships or efficiency debates. Players feared Jordan and Kobe because they were inevitable. They feared Allen Iverson because one wrong step could turn into public humiliation in front of an entire arena.