Fresh Off New Deal, Dwyane Wade Names Carmelo Anthony and Jay-Z in His Dream Collaboration

The right people can take a good idea and turn it into a game-changer—on the court or in the boardroom. Just look at how Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson turned Golden State into a dynasty—not just because of talent, but because they trusted each other. That’s what happens when the pieces click. And now, Dwyane Wade’s got his boardroom blueprint ready—and we’re here for it.

Fanatics Fest 2025 isn’t just an event—it’s a full-blown celebration of sports culture. Held at the Javits Center in NYC, it brought out the biggest names from every game: LeBron James talking legacy, Tom Brady doing meet-and-greets, Derek Jeter repping baseball royalty, and even Alex Rodriguez stepping into the spotlight. From trading cards to exclusive drops, it was paradise for fans and collectors alike. And right when the energy peaked, MLB caught up with Dwyane Wade—and threw him a question that got everyone listening.

Boardroom hopped on Instagram and hit Dwyane Wade with a fun one: Who’s in your dream boardroom? And Wade didn’t hesitate—he built his team like a champ. “My right-hand man would be Carmelo Anthony,” he said. “But that’s my man 100 grand. That’s my brother. I love his mind, I just love the vibes.” Then came the roles. “My CMO—it’ll be the NBA. They have marketed me very well and my company.” For director of vibes? “Jay-Z. I need Jay-Z to set all the vibes. That’s easy right there.” Head of aux? “I’m gonna go DJ Khaled because he’s going to bring everybody—because we the best.” And the enforcer? “Man, my problem solver, I’m gonna go with Udonis Haslem because ain’t nobody going f— with him.”

It’s no surprise Wade picked Melo for his right-hand spot. Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade have always been more than just basketball buddies or part of some trendy nickname crew. Yeah, people love bringing up the “Banana Boat,” but for Melo, that label barely scratches the surface. “We grew over the years. I know people joke about the banana boat, but we’re more than a banana boat. This is a true friendship,” Melo once said. It’s a bond rooted in brotherhood, respect, and years of shared history—on and off the court.

Wade’s love for Jay-Z makes total sense, too. The track he references? Empire State of Mind from The Blueprint 3, where Jay-Z famously raps, “If Jeezy’s payin’ LeBron, I’m payin’ Dwyane Wade.” That bar didn’t just shout Wade out—it stamped him into the fabric of hip-hop culture. It’s one of those lines that proves Wade’s impact went way beyond the hardwood.

And when it comes to true ride-or-die brotherhood, Wade and Udonis Haslem set the gold standard. They joined the Miami Heat in 2003 from totally different paths—Wade, the fifth overall pick; Haslem, the undrafted grinder who dropped 50 pounds after playing overseas. But from day one, they clicked. Over 15 seasons—the third-most ever for an NBA duo—they built something that lasted through championships, losses, and life’s biggest moments. In 2018, Wade named Haslem the godfather of his daughter Kaavia. That’s not just loyalty. That’s family.

Dwyane Wade team up with Kicks Crew to redefine sneaker Culture at Fanatics Fest 2025

Dwyane Wade is making serious moves beyond the hardwood, and his latest play is all about ownership. At Fanatics Fest NYC 2025, Wade officially announced his partnership with global sneaker marketplace KICKS CREW—joining as both investor and ambassador athlete. He’s not alone, either. D’Angelo Russell is in the mix too, bringing his own flair and creativity. “KICKS CREW is redefining what it means to empower athletes,” Wade said. “This isn’t just about selling sneakers—it’s about ownership, control, and building something that lasts.”

For Wade, this isn’t a new lane—it’s an expansion of a vision he started back in 2012 with his Way of Wade brand. Now, with KICKS CREW backing him, he’s going global without giving up any creative control. “They give us the resources, platform, and freedom to create and distribute our products our way,” Wade added. “That’s the future, and I’m proud to be part of it.” Russell echoed that same energy, saying, “We’re not just joining a marketplace—we’re rewriting the rules. It’s about creativity, community, and giving athletes a platform to move culture in real time.”

The big reveal? The debut of the KICKS CREW x Way of Wade DLO 1 ‘Royal Blue Skies’—a slick collab limited to just 300 pairs worldwide, launching first at Fanatics Fest. The booth offered a full-on Way of Wade experience, with interactive storytelling, signed DLo cards hidden in select boxes, and a look into the kind of athlete-driven future this collab is all about. Like Wade said: “This isn’t just sneakers. This is legacy.”

From Melo to Jay-Z to Udonis Haslem, Dwyane Wade’s boardroom dream team blends loyalty, legacy, and culture. And honestly, we’d trust that lineup too.