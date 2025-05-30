Fueled by Kiyan’s Plea, Aging Extended Carmelo Anthony’s NBA Career for 19 Seasons

Carmelo Anthony was never just another name in the NBA, but a throwback superstar with a silky midrange and unmatched footwork that dazzled defenders. He became an inspiration for the next generation as fans remember him for the electrifying nights in Madison Square Garden and winning the Olympic golds in the headband-and-braids era, that people say ‘the match was over before it even started.’ Melo defined an entire time of basketball, but behind the longevity of his 19-year career lies something deeper than his jumper or court presence and something more personal.

The 10-time All-Star knew how to evolve, how to age gracefully in a league that rarely shows mercy to veterans, as every year the young, star-studded talent is ready to challenge the best of the best. In the latest episode of 7PM In Brooklyn, Carmelo opened up about the secret that extended his career past what was originally planned. It wasn’t only his workouts, his love for the grind, or his conditioning that kept him going. A voice at home called him “Dad.” His son Kiyan’s strong voice reversed his retirement decision.

Melo had decided it was time in 2022. He had promised Kiyan that he would quit when the youngster began high school, and that day had come. But Kiyan did something unexpected when speaking in Los Angeles that showed how much his dad mattered to him. “Now I want you to go play your last year,” Melo recalled his son telling him. “Go play with your bro. You ain’t going to never get a chance to do this again.” Those few words changed Melo’s mind about retiring and made it possible for him to play in his 19th NBA season. He had set his goal for 20 years at first, but he was going to stop at 18 to keep his word to Kiyan. That one-year add-on? Melo further explains how that extra season was him honoring his own legacy.

“I was always in love with the process, but as I got older, I fell more in love with the process,” he shared. “I got wiser, I found my pockets of what worked for me.” He talked about how treatment sessions, exercise hours, and mental focus became things he couldn’t change about his day, and loved it all. Taking care of his health and mind came before everything else, including work and meetings. That year wasn’t about numbers or titles. It was about being there, being thankful, and giving everything he had left before he departed for good.

Well, Melo retired and wants to see his son in action. Melo recently celebrated his 41st birthday, and his son called him his ‘GOAT’ on his Instagram story. This gesture demonstrates that Kiyan views his father as the best and will do what it takes to make him proud. As his journey is now under the spotlight.

From Carmelo Anthony’s promise to son’s legacy: Kiyan chose Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony is ready to begin his adventure. After seeing his father’s journey courtside for years, he is ready to carry the name on his back. Carmelo became a legend at Syracuse, where he won the school’s first NCAA title in 2003. The 18-year-old just signed with the school. But this choice wasn’t made out of pressure or tradition.

Kiyan made it clear: “My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name.” The decision followed careful consideration and multiple offers, but what drew him to Syracuse wasn’t just history — it was the relationships. “From day one, they made me feel like it was family,” he told ESPN. Coach Adrian Autry’s support and the welcoming environment helped seal the deal.

His mother, La La Anthony, confirmed that the choice was entirely Kiyan’s. “There was no pressure from Melo,” she said, emphasizing that the path Kiyan walks is his own. The young guard is already making his own identity for himself by working out early in the morning, doing well at national camps, and focusing on self-discipline. He is not living in the shadow of his father’s name. However, his father has been very vocal about the fact that his son has ‘5 years’ to reach the top. Melo has given him full freedom to try everything on his own, but has the blueprint of ‘what it takes’ ready for him.

USA Today via Reuters Oct 25, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Former NBA player Carmelo Anthony (r) sits with his son Kiyan Anthony (l) at the game between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Now the Anthony name stands at a crossroads of legacy and new beginnings. One chapter closed with the promise kept between father and son; another opens with a dream not inherited but chosen. Carmelo Anthony might not have the desire to retire, but he has the desire to see his son repeat what he did and follow the same footsteps and become one of the best in the world.