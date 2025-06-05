Furious Larsa Pippen Calls Marcus Jordan “Toxic” After Facing Betrayal From Loyal Friend

Larsa Pippen’s latest RHOM sneak peek reveals more than betrayal—fans are already asking if a wedding is next, after she was spotted with Jeff Coby. Her boyfriend’s bold comments have only stoked those wedding rumors. Amid all the chatter, a new teaser for the Season 7 premiere of The Real Housewives of Miami has just dropped. In it, Larsa not only took a shot at Marcus but also revealed feeling deeply betrayed.

Season 6 of the show featured Marcus alongside Larsa. Marcus (Trophy Room owner) seemed to forge strong friendships with Larsa and the rest of the cast. He was also spotted partying with Larsa and her friends in the past on special occasions. However, ET reported that in March 2024, they parted ways again, after a brief reconciliation. Does Marcus still maintain a good relationship with Larsa’s friends? That’s exactly what sparked a heated debate in the latest teaser.

In the clip, Larsa called out her close friend Lisa Hochstein, accusing Lisa of not supporting her like other friends did during the breakup. Why? Lisa and her boyfriend, Jody Glidden, still maintain a close bond with Marcus and even had dinner with him. While airing her frustration, Larsa labeled her past relationship with Marcus ‘toxic’—and accused him of publicly ‘bashing’ her.

“I’m in a toxic relationship, trying to remove this person from my life. Do you think I want you to go hang out with him, where he’s literally going to send me a message telling me everything that you guys talked about, and how you said that you weren’t going to tell me that you saw him?” Larsa dropped the truth bomb on the show.

She added that she would never have remained friends with her ex-husband Lenny, and that’s what friends are supposed to do. She claimed that Lisa should have taken her side. While Lisa insisted she has always supported Larsa, she admitted her boyfriend did have dinner with Marcus and argued that she can’t “control” another person’s actions. To this Larsa further added Marcus’ opinion on her boyfriend.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 25: Larsa Pippen attends the Xerjoff Perfume Collection Launch at The Ned on March 25, 2024 in New York City.

She said, “Marcus would always say Jody was really cheap. I’m telling you I’m trying to remove someone toxic from my life,” she said. Larsa maintained that Lisa’s boyfriend should have taken her side too. That didn’t sit well with Hochstein, who called Larsa “mannerless.”

In the April 30, 2025 Decider recap of the Season 7 supertease, Larsa claims Marcus sent her “threatening” text messages before their March 2024 split, adding that he’d berate her on social media and through group chats. Marcus was, in fact, arrested for DUI and c—— possession in February 2025, which Larsa hints exacerbated the toxicity she ended up calling “toxic” on-screen. Despite the tension, Larsa stood her ground and called out Marcus once again. The show premieres June 11—just as rumors about Larsa’s relationship with Coby heat up.

Are Larsa Pippen and Jeff Coby serious about their relationship?

Larsa confirmed that they are “serious” about their relationship, but marriage doesn’t seem to be on the cards just yet. Earlier, Coby sparked rumors when he told TMZ, after leaving an event, that they were getting “married.” However, Larsa’s reaction made it clear that he was likely joking. She was earlier married to Scottie Pippen.

Shortly after, the mother of four addressed the rumors. Speaking to Us Weekly, Pippen said Coby’s comment was “probably a joke.” It seems the couple isn’t in a rush to make things official. Still, Coby admitted to Us Weekly that he has been “looking” at engagement rings. As of now, the two appear happy together. Larsa previously shared that she enjoys doing the “simple” things with her boyfriend.

She also mentioned being very close to her family and cherishing time spent with them. She claimed that her ex-boyfriends were not much closer to their families. Larsa feels that Coby truly understands the importance of that bond.

“I think we do very normal things. I think this is the first relationship where we don’t have to go out. We don’t have to do extravagant things. We just like to do simple things and we make each other happy. It’s been really fun,” she said. It seems Coby has ticked all the boxes but for the wedding, we must wait for the official update from the actress.