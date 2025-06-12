Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s Admiration for 36YO “Overqualified” Singer Reciprocated in Heartfelt Gesture

Dwyane Wade is not one to throw around praises very easily. So, when he claimed “ONE OF THE BEST IN PERSON SHOWS I’VE BEEN TO,” it meant something. Followers of the Wade family would know of Dwyane and Gabrielle Union Wade’s love for music. The two have, on different instances, been spotted at the concerts of iconic artists like Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. However, this time they went for a 36-year-old singer, whose recent rise in the music industry has been noteworthy.

The artist to impress Gab and Dwyane Wade would be Durand Bernarr. If you haven’t heard his name yet, you might want to get familiar, because the 36-year-old is quickly turning heads in the industry. In fact, his recent project, En Route, just earned him his very first Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album at the 2025 awards. And when you learn about his musical roots, it all starts to make sense.

Bernarr’s mom was a music teacher and vocal coach, and his dad? An audio engineer who’s worked with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Jill Scott, and Whitney Houston. With that kind of lineage, it’s no wonder he earned such high praise from the Miami Heat icon. Yet despite the spotlight, Durand remains grounded—something that became beautifully clear in the way he responded to the Wades’ support.

The 36-year-old singer shared a series of photos on social media, featuring none other than Gabrielle and Dwyane, and captioned it with: “The Legends and Icons stepped out for the YOU GON’ GROW, TOO! Tour…” A shoutout like that from Bernarr isn’t just appreciation—it’s a whole moment. And Gabrielle didn’t let it go unnoticed either.

Gabrielle, too, posted a photo series of her and Dwyane in matching black outfits, with Durand proudly included in the mix. “An ‘overqualified” legend in the making @durandbernarr [heart emoji],” read the caption. Now, it’s important to understand that the Wades’ shoutout does more than recognize talent—it opens doors. When icons support emerging voices, it’s a signal that something special is happening. And considering D-Wade himself once explored music, he knows just how much impact authentic encouragement can carry in this business.

What was Dwyane Wade’s own stint in the music industry?

When you think of D-Wade, your mind probably jumps straight to basketball greatness. But back in 2020, the Miami Heat icon surprised fans by stepping into a completely different arena—music. That’s right, Wade flexed his rap game on a Rick Ross single titled Season Ticket Holder, trading jump shots for hot bars alongside his former teammate Udonis Haslem and Grammy-winning producer Raphael Saadiq.

And he didn’t just drop a few lazy lines. Wade’s verse gave fans a peek into his world—his love for the game and his wife, Gabrielle Union. As he rapped, “Ball is my passion, check my stats if they askin’ / Shawty checkin’ my page, she follow my fashion / My life is a film and Gab’s the lead / She’s so precious to me, as the air that I breathe.” The track dropped just before a milestone weekend for Wade—his jersey retirement ceremony at American Airlines Arena on February 22, followed by the debut of his ESPN documentary Life Unexpected on February 23. Wade later told GQ the process wasn’t as effortless as it may have sounded.

“I had been sending Ross some sounds, which he’d send back with notes. We didn’t get into the booth until at least January 2019. [It took] a lot of takes.” Thankfully, with Ross and his engineering crew in the mix, Wade was able to find his rhythm in a whole new spotlight. So, having put in the work in the industry, Dwyane Wade knows that a simple praise for an emerging artist like Durand Bernarr would go a long way.

