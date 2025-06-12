Gabrielle Union Celebrates Ananda Lewis’ Memory in Touching Tribute After MTV Star’s Passing

“She’s free, and in His heavenly arms… Lord, rest her soul…” With those words, MTV VJ Ananda Lewis’ sister Laxmi bid an emotional farewell to the departed soul. Ananda Lewis has died at the age of 52. They say your true self is revealed by how people remember you after you’re gone. Stars from the entertainment industry to the NBA world, including Shaquille O’Neal, Gabrielle Union-Wade, etc, who are mourning Lewis’ death, have spoken volumes in this regard.

Back in 1997, Lewis became a household name when she joined MTV as one of their iconic VJs. Whether she was hosting Total Request Live or Hot Zone, there was something magnetic about her energy. The New York Times even labeled her “the hip-hop generation’s reigning It Girl” in 1999—and anyone who watched her back then knew exactly why. Then came a bold leap in 2001, when she stepped away from MTV to launch The Ananda Lewis Show, carving out her own new path.

But life, as it often does, took a cruel turn. Around 2020, Ananda went public with a heartbreaking revelation: she had been diagnosed with stage III breast cancer. Her decision to avoid regular mammograms due to concerns over radiation had delayed her diagnosis, something she bravely opened up about. And as if that weren’t difficult enough, this all happened just as the world entered the COVID era.

During the pandemic, Ananda found out that her tumor had grown. She began a treatment called genetically targeted fractionated chemotherapy, which aims to fight cancer without harming healthy cells. But by October 2023, the battle had grown tougher—a PET scan revealed her cancer had advanced to stage 4. This time, she turned to an integrative facility for treatment, continuing her fight with courage. On June 11, after years of battling, she passed away, leaving fans, friends, and loved ones heartbroken. Gabrielle Union-Wade was one of the first to give a tribute to Ananda, posting a heartfelt message on her Instagram Story.

“Thinking about us at a local bar in Tobago singing karaoke and laughing our butts off. Ananda was BRILLIANT and witty and a true pleasure to share space with and she loved US. May your soul rest in peace. Until the next singalong…” Gab wrote. Meanwhile, Shaquille O’Neal, too, paid his respects to the departed soul, sharing a post by thisis50, featuring an image of the ex-MTV VJ with the caption: “1973-2025… Ananda Lewis… Rest in Peace…”

Yet another name from the NBA community mourning Ananda Lewis was Power star La La Anthony. “Rest in paradise, Ananda… Thank you for paving the way for so many like myself. Love you always,” she wrote. It’s clear that the former MTV VJ’s passing has left a profound impact on stars from different walks of life. The fact that Lewis was trying to raise awareness while battling for her own life is a testament to this.

Ananda Lewis’ message to women around the world

When life threw Ananda Lewis one of its hardest curveballs, she didn’t suffer in silence — she chose to speak up. The former MTV VJ opened her heart during a CNN interview, revealing how breast cancer, now the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women according to the American Cancer Society, became a turning point in her life. It didn’t just test her strength — it reshaped her purpose.

But as Lewis later shared with The Washington Post in October 2024, her journey wasn’t just about fighting cancer. It was also about facing criticism. She went against her doctors’ recommendations and declined a double mastectomy — a decision that sparked backlash. For Lewis, the surgery felt like a “radical, harsh and life-altering” choice. Still, she didn’t back down. “To have to be attacked on top of it, it’s like, no wonder people stay quiet, but I think it’s even more important to share stories because other people can benefit from them,” she told The Post. “And you know, I’m tough. I can take it.”

Then came her powerful essay for Essence in January. Her message? Women must tune in to their own bodies. “We’re not meant to stay here forever,” she wrote. “We come to this life, have experiences, and then we go. Being real about that with yourself changes how you choose to live. I don’t want to spend one more minute than I have to suffering unnecessarily.” Even with time uncertain, she lived her life to the fullest. And in doing so, she didn’t just move her fans, she moved legends like Shaquille O’Neal and inspired stars like Gabrielle Union-Wade.