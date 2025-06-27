Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia Face Unusual Loss as Dwyane Wade Celebrates NBA Draft Success

NBA icon Dwayne Wade and his better half, Gabrielle Union, have always kept it real. Ever since the couple first crossed paths back in 2007 during a Super Bowl party, the sparks have been flying all over the place.

Now, they are not only raising a blended family together, but have also co-authored a children’s book. Although both of them are quite successful in their respective careers, that hasn’t stopped them from spending time with their family. Especially their daughter Kaavia, who recently had an unusual moment with her mom.

Kaavia, who recently turned six, is the biggest feature of her parents’ lives. Perhaps due to the difficulties Gabrielle and Dwayne had to go through to bring her into the world. If you’re not aware, Union went to a really dark phase after experiencing “eight or nine miscarriages” due to adenomyosis, a uterine condition.

However, despite that, the couple did not lose faith as they ultimately welcomed Kaavia into this world through surrogacy. So, of course, they’ve showered all their love on their only daughter together.

Recently, another candid moment between Union and Kaavia caught the attention of the fans. Wade’s better half, who boasts a massive social media following, shared a glimpse of her life as a parent.

She posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram to celebrate Kaavia losing her first teeth. “She lost two teeth and we’re just losing it,” Gabrielle captioned the post. It featured a cute selfie featuring the mom and daughter duo with a video of Kaavia attached, where she’s seen narrating the story of how she got $20 from the tooth fairy.

Not just that! Union, apart from transforming into a tooth fairy for her daughter, also brought her meme game to the gram. “me: Kaav lost two teeth,” “Tooth fairy:omw” was written on the post with a picture of Union, which made fans have a great laugh.

It was wholesome to see Union and Kaavia cherish these small moments. Meanwhile, Dwayne Wade, had a celebration of his own to take care of, being the co-owner of the Utah Jazz, and he made the headlines with a strong statement.

Dwayne Wade is happy with Utah Jazz’s draft night choice

The focus of the 2025 NBA Draft was on none other than Duke’s superstar, Cooper Flagg. We mean, why shouldn’t it be? After all, he was drafted as the first pick by the Dallas Mavericks.

However, Rutgers guard Ace Bailey also made huge waves on Wednesday night. The 18-year-old has been the talk of the town apart from Flagg, but not for the right reasons. Although he’s a potential superstar, all the headlines about Bailey weren’t about his talent. Instead, they were about his approach ahead of the draft.

Bailey notably declined to work out for any team this year, even cancelling his scheduled practice session with the Philadelphia 76ers on the day it was supposed to be held.

Of course, this behavior from the draft prospects raised a lot of eyebrows, with the Sixers deciding to pick up VJ Edgecombe with their third pick instead. Nonetheless, the Jazz front office, despite him not working out for them, decided that the guard’s talent was too good to pass on and drafted him as the fifth overall pick. This move garnered mixed reactions from the people.

Until Utah Jazz co-owner and NBA legend Dwayne Wade weighed in on the matter. “When you can get a player as talented as ACE with the 5th pick you don’t over think it, you do it! Good job @utahjazz,” Wade tweeted on X.

He stated that picking up Bailey was the right choice by Utah. Well, you’ve got to agree with the former superstar, given Bailey is one of the best shooters in the draft and averaged 17.6 points along with 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists as a freshman for Rutgers.

Although his attitude has been questionable, Wade thinks that the youngster has more upside than downside.

How will the move pan out for the Jazz? Only time will tell.