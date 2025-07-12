Gabrielle Union Disapproves Family Member’s Unhealthy Love for Dwyane Wade as Couple Reaches Disagreement

When you hear Dwyane Wade’s name, your mind instantly flashes back to his gravity-defying dunks in Miami Heat red moments that defined an era. But those highlight-reel days are firmly in the rearview. Now, the Hall of Famer is embracing a different kind of spotlight: one filled with family, laughter, and unapologetic authenticity. Most recently, Wade was seen making another core memory with his wife, Gabrielle Union, who gave fans a raw, hilarious glimpse into their real-life chemistry. No filters, no pretense, just two stars still shining off the court. And trust us, the internet couldn’t look away.

Wade and his better half were on the show ‘TODAY with Jenna & Friends‘ when the couple got into a lighthearted debate. Any guesses what the debate was about? Surprisingly, it was about whether their pet dog, Trey, should be allowed on the bed or not. Wade first corrected that their dog isn’t your average pet. If you’re wondering what that means, don’t worry. Union explained that whenever Dwayne Wade leaves the house, not only does Trey get upset, but he also makes human noises. Eh, human noises?

Yes, according to Gabrielle, their dog is obsessed with Wade. However, that’s not the concern; it’s the way Trey expresses his disapproval. In fact, that’s the reason why Union doesn’t want their French bulldog to sleep with them. “Okay, no. Absolutely not. Not that dog,” Union said when asked if they should allow their dog to sleep with them. “So, when he leaves, he goes back to our bed, but luckily only on his side. And he will drop a deuce right on his pillow.” Yes, you’re reading that right. The reason why Gabrielle doesn’t want Trey to sleep with her and Dwayne is that when Wade leaves, Trey has a nasty way to show his disappointment.

The way that Union narrated the story had everyone in stitches, especially after “dropping the deuce part.” While everyone thought that Gabrielle’s story was the clear winner, Wade wasn’t going to give in so easily in this debate. The former Miami Heat legend came prepared and suggested that he’s trying to bond with Trey. Moreover, he’s teaching Trey to be a better dog through training in the morning. This hilarious debate between the couple struck a chord with the fans, especially the pet owners, who have to deal with similar issues at their homes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Friends (@jennaandfriends) Expand Post

Although the host declared Wade the winner, we don’t think that Gabrielle Union is allowing Trey to sleep on the couple’s bed anytime soon in this battle of clean sheets and personal space. That’s because she even disagreed with Wade and the host on her IG story. “NOOOOOOOOO” She captioned the hilarious clip. However, this wasn’t the only happy candid moment Dwayne Wade and his wife shared this week, as they also spent some quality time with each other.

Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union share a loving moment with their daughter

While Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade shared a funny moment on the stage, off the stage, they’ve been enjoying the summer. The couple was recently seen embracing a relaxing summer vacation alongside their daughter, Kaavia. The NBA icon’s wife first shared a glimpse of their family trip on her Instagram story, where the Wade family was spotted gathered around a small bonfire. The picture felt really warm and wholesome; however, that was just the start.

Gabrielle then posted a collab post with Wade without a caption. Well, the beautiful pictures from the vacation did not even need one, as they did all the talking. The post featured a series of great pictures, but the one that caught everyone’s eye was the first one, which featured Dwayne holding Kaavia in his arms with Gabrielle alongside. This picture won the hearts of their followers, with everyone happy to see the family having a wonderful time.

Although Wade’s wife did not reveal the location of their quick vacation, the wooden setup and bonfires looked like a solid beach retreat. This post reminded fans why they hold the couple in such high regard. Moreover, it also provided a good display of how close Dwayne Wade has grown with his family after stepping off the court. It seems like the former NBA superstar is truly enjoying his time after hanging up his shoes.