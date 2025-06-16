Gabrielle Union Overwhelmed With Emotions as Zaya and Kaavia Take Significant Life Steps Together

“I never wanted kids. Then I became a stepmom, and there was no place I’d rather be than with them.” Gabrielle Union shared her parenting method and the love she has for all her children with PEOPLE. It’s a blended family in the Wade household as the NBA icon has three children from his previous relationship and is also the legal guardian of his nephew. In 2018, he and Union welcomed their daughter, Kaavia, and this week was all about celebrating milestones.

If you aren’t keeping up with Dwyane Wade and his stories promoting his daughter’s milestone, then we have you covered. Just a few days ago, the family proudly watched their youngest, Kaavia James, celebrate her graduation from kindergarten. “GO KAAV GRADUATE,” wrote the 3x NBA champion. On the other hand, Gabrielle Union had a longer post celebrating the 6-year-old’s milestone.

“From brave beginnings to big milestones, Kaav, you’ve learned, grown, and blazed your way through kindergarten. Next up: 1st grade — and a whole new world of discoveries! The journey is just beginning, and we’re seated right beside for the ride.” Speaking about the new beginning, even Zaya Wade graduated from high school with another award to her name. She earned the Head of School award, which is the highest academic and leadership honor at the private Los Angeles institution.

“Zaya, you’ve closed this chapter with such grace and courage. Watching you bloom into the brilliant, bold, and beautiful young woman you are has been a true gift. As you step into this next season, we already know you’ll write it with purpose, passion, and power. May college be your canvas — and the world, your masterpiece. Congratulations to the Class of 2025! May all your dreams come true.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

The milestone meant even more because Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union were present for that moment.

Gabrielle Union had mixed feelings as Zaya gained stardom

The 18-year-old already has 651k followers on social media. Her presence is not limited to being the daughter of the A-list couple of D-Wade and Union. In fact, she has made a successful inroad in the fashion industry. She’s walked the runway for Miu Miu in Paris, starred in Tiffany & Co. campaign, amongst other brands. Plus, she is financially independent, taking care of her own bills. Not to forget the launch of the Translatable project, which helps young people by creating a safer LGBTQIA+ community.

Zaya strives to be a voice for the community, which is not bad. But it brings mixed feelings for Gabrielle Union. “It’s scary, and I am in awe constantly of her bravery.” On The Daily Show with Desi Lydic, Union spoke highly about her daughter’s impact.“She puts it all on the line; she is ten toes down, and she doesn’t back off for anybody. It doesn’t matter if you hold the highest seat in you know in our country or you’re Elon Musk.”

Dwyane Wade’s daughter continues to check boxes at a young age. Apart from her modelling career, Zaya is aiming to be a scientist in STEM and be a voice as a trans advocate. That’s why parents Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are slightly worried about their daughter. But she continues to make the most of her voice for the community.