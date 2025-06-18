Gabrielle Union Reveals Sacrificing Personal Gain in Support of Underpaid Colleagues

“As long as I have a voice and breath in my body, I will continue to speak up and try to do right by as many marginalized folks as possible.” Gabrielle Union said it best—and honestly, it’s a reminder we all need. So many people from marginalized communities pour into culture, creativity, and progress, but rarely get the credit they deserve. Think of how often the style, sound, or slang starts somewhere unseen, only to be celebrated once it’s repackaged. Giving folks their flowers while they’re here isn’t just kind—it’s necessary. And Gabrielle has been one of the loudest, most consistent voices making sure that happens.

That spirit of recognition and celebration was front and center in Miami, where the 2025 American Black Film Festival took over the city with four days of powerful stories and nonstop celebration. From fresh new talent to living legends, ABFF spotlighted the full spectrum of Black storytelling through films, panels, brunches, and good energy all around. Now in its 29th year, the festival is still growing strong. And it all kicked off with love—from sponsors like Ally and Walmart to heartfelt words by Nicole Friday, who’s been steering this ship with purpose.

Gabrielle Union took the stage on Day 2 of ABFF 2025 for a deeply personal and powerful conversation titled “Sisterhood & Savings” with journalist Kelley Carter. While the theme centered on financial wellness and community uplift, Gabrielle used the moment to highlight something much bigger—how true success isn’t just about what you gain, but what you give. “Part of it is giving some money back. It doesn’t always need to be you. When you get that opportunity, sometimes it’s better to pass it along, to make sure somebody else’s quote is made,” she said. Her words weren’t just reflective—they were instructional, a blueprint for how to open doors and pull others through.

She didn’t just talk about change—she unpacked exactly how she puts it into action. “So I have a production company [I’ll Have Another]. I know my attorneys are like, ‘Do you want to make money, girl?’ But I’ll give up producing credit to make sure somebody else gets their credit. I’ll give up money to make sure someone is made whole,” Gabrielle explained. “That’s what it takes, decentering, sometimes yourself to make more room for other people, which just feels crazy, because it feels like we don’t have that much, but it’s the only way.” In an industry where credit is currency and visibility is power, her decision to intentionally step aside and shine a light on others—especially Black creatives—is both radical and deeply necessary.

Beyond the big statements, Gabrielle is doing the quiet work too. She mentors younger actresses by reaching out directly, shares job leads, donates to GoFundMe campaigns, and uses her platform to advocate loudly for Black women across industries. Despite knowing the risks—like being blacklisted or labeled “difficult”—she refuses to stay silent. “At the beginning of my career, [it] felt like the next job… As my quote got bigger and bigger, I was like, ‘Oh, I made it. This is success.’ And by how we generally measure success, I felt very successful.” But today, for Gabrielle Union, real success isn’t about headlines or paychecks—it’s about lifting others while staying true to yourself.

Gabrielle Union is changing the system for Black women creatives

Let’s not sugarcoat it—Black women in Hollywood have been doing the heavy lifting for years, yet they’re still paid a fraction of what they’re worth. That frustration hit center stage in 2023 when The Color Purple musical was reimagined as a film. Taraji P. Henson gave a powerful performance as Shug Avery, but it was her real-life emotion during press that sparked a bigger conversation. “I’m just tired of working so hard, being gracious at what I do [and] getting paid a fraction of the cost,” she said, breaking down mid-interview. Gabrielle Union reflected on that moment: “There was something that I think broke in a lot of us watching Taraji… no matter how accomplished, no matter how many a— we put in the seats… it never seems to impact our value.”

Gabrielle didn’t just stop there. She got real about how she’s constantly pushing back—quietly and loudly. “Sometimes those group chats give you the blueprint on how to navigate it,” she said. “For somebody who calls a thing a thing all the time, who gets cease and desists… who’s not afraid to sue somebody, I’m probably not the most popular person around Hollywood. You could try it, Imma sue you, I’m three for three.” But beyond lawsuits and speaking out, she’s also calling out how success is rarely about talent for Black women—it’s about systems that refuse to recognize it. And Gabrielle’s been consistent in naming that disparity, “For all of the Oprah [Winfrey]’s and the people who have just a lot a lot a lot of money, most of us are one or two checks away from not having money to pay for all of our things… this stoppage of work and money is impacting marginalized celebrities the most.”

So what is she doing about it? A lot. Gabrielle Union isn’t just talking equity—she’s building it. Her haircare brand, Flawless by Gabrielle Union, launched its first-ever grant to support Black female entrepreneurs. “We are so grateful to have a platform to support other Black female entrepreneurs,” she said in a statement. And Gabrielle’s businesses don’t just fill a need—they reflect her values. From Flawless to Love & Blessings (a plus-size clothing line), Vanilla Puddin wine, Bitsy snack foods, and even a watch line, or the recent clothing brand inspired by her daughter, Kaavia – PROUDLY, her ventures recenter Blackness and access. Through it all, she’s proving what real success looks like: creating space, sharing power, and lifting as she climbs.