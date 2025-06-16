Gabrielle Union’s Father’s Day Nod Celebrates Her Dad and Dwyane Wade’s Fighting Spirit

There’s something about being a dad that just hits differently—ask the NBA guys who live it every day. LeBron James has said there’s no bigger dream than working side by side with your own son. Jayson Tatum calls fatherhood the best thing that’s ever happened to him. And Steph Curry? He still looks at Dell as the blueprint, the ultimate pro. This Father’s Day, the real legacy isn’t the points or the rings—it’s the bond they carry off the court.

Dwyane Wade might have three rings, but parenting? That’s still a work in progress. “I was probably a terrible husband, but I pride myself on being a good dad,” he admits—though even he knows that’s not always so simple. He leads with love, admits he’s “terrible” at saying no, and jokes that he gives in “nine out of ten times.” But behind the jokes is a man trying to give his kids what he never had—presence, support, and safety. And watching it all unfold? Gabrielle Union—front-row for the ups, the learning curves, and the love, not just from Wade, but from two incredible fathers.

And this Father’s Day, Gab got real and emotional, pouring her heart out in a powerful tribute. “Happy Father’s Day to my two favorite Dads,” she wrote. “My Dad, who is fighting dementia every day to hold onto his precious memories of his children and grandchildren and all the kids and adults he’s adopted as family along the way. And my husband who fights daily for the freedom, rights, opportunities and peace of his children and others around the world. Cheers to great Dads.” It’s a heartfelt reminder of love, resilience, and the quiet strength of fatherhood in all its forms. She dropped a sweet photo thread on Instagram, showing off special moments between her dad, Wade, and their kids.

And if you ask Zaya, Dwyane Wade isn’t just her dad—he’s her ally, her student, and her biggest fan. He’s the first to admit, “Me and her have to communicate the most because I don’t understand a lot in her world.” But that’s never stopped him. He stays present, lying across her bed for hours, talking through everything from the light to the heavy. When Zaya came out as trans, Wade didn’t just support her online—he changed his life offline, even relocating the family from Florida to ensure her safety. He calls Zaya his “biggest educator and inspiration,” and together they co-launched Translatable, a platform built to help other families navigate with honesty and love. That’s what showing up really looks like.

Now with Kaavia, the vibe shifts—but the love doesn’t. Wade calls her his “twin,” and watching the two together, it’s easy to see why. They’re beach buddies, snack connoisseurs, and selfie pros. She’s the one asking all the big (and hilarious) questions, while Wade just tries to keep up. He jokes, “Everywhere I go, it’s ‘How’s Kaavia?’”—and let’s be honest, she’s kind of the star of the show. It’s a totally different rhythm than with Zaya, but whether it’s deep conversations or sandcastle missions, Wade’s brand of fatherhood adapts, meeting each daughter exactly where they are, with love, patience, and popcorn.

Gabrielle Union’s father has dementia

Last year, Gabrielle Union opened up in a deeply personal and emotional post about her father, Sylvester Union’s battle with dementia—a condition that’s quietly reshaping their family life. As he turned 80, she didn’t just throw a party; she shared the kind of truth most people keep private. “As my Dad’s dementia progresses, I’m left with nothing but gratitude for what a great father I have and all the memories he still remembers,” she wrote. That line hit hard. Because even when memory fades, the love and connection don’t. Gabrielle didn’t gloss over the struggle, but she also didn’t let it overshadow the beauty of still having him there, present in whatever ways he can be.

One of the most touching moments? When her dad told her he loved her. “That interaction stayed with me all day and made me pretty emotional,” she said. That tiny sentence carried a world of weight. And what made it even more powerful was the way Gabrielle framed the people around her—her husband Dwyane Wade, her father-in-law, all stepping up in their own ways. “The importance of the relationship between my Dad and my husband, as men and most certainly as fathers who cherish their children, is one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received,” she wrote. She even added, “I’m also grateful for the gift of my father-in-law and the care with which he takes with my Dad and his son.” It was more than a Father’s Day tribute—it was a love letter to every layer of family and care.

But Gabrielle didn’t stop at just honoring her dad. She was honest about the emotional toll this journey takes. Watching someone you love lose pieces of themselves—it’s heartbreaking. She’s said it’s been a tough road, but it’s also made her more compassionate and connected to others going through it, she shared with Distractify. And clearly, she wasn’t alone. The comment section of her post became a space for followers to share their own stories—proof that vulnerability builds community. Her message was clear: dementia may take many things, but it can’t erase love. Even in the hardest seasons, there’s still room for celebration, gratitude, and most importantly, hope.

Gabrielle Union’s Father’s Day post beautifully captured the weight and wonder of fatherhood, from the fading memories of her own dad to the active fight her husband takes on daily for their children.