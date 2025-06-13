Gabrielle Union Talks Mindful Finances on 28YO Stage After Giving Up 50-50 Split With Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union is a powerhouse of strength and grace. Back in 2023, the Bring It On actress claimed that she splits bills with her husband, which quickly caused a stir. She had her reasons, and even now, she has explained why she has changed her approach. However, the actress’s views on business and finance management have remained the same, which has made her successful. And she makes it a point to share the message with those who need it the most.

So, when she came for an event presented by Ally Financial for The American Black Film Festival, Union shared what she has learned over the years. “You have to have multiple working streams to do the job that you really love, your main thing….When you are negotiating your pay, when you’re negotiating your pay package, when you’re negotiating benefits, it’s day one you have to let them know. Because the girl with no credits, that nobody knows who’s sitting (in the) front row, she let them know, don’t play with my time, don’t play with my family, don’t play with my money,” she said.

There couldn’t have been a more fitting person than Union for the role to advise young entrepreneurs and businesswomen. The actress has a thriving business after her acting career. Apart from recently starring in movies including Riff Raff, she has also worked as an executive producer. Back in 2017, she partnered with her hairstylist, Larry Sims, to launch her luxury hair care brand, offering some of the best and most affordable products for all hair types, and continued to elevate the brand. She believes in her principles and is not hesitant to bring about change. In her latest interview with the Balanced Black Girl podcast, she explained that her decision to split 50/50 was in response to her “traumas.” More than finances, she added that it was about her vulnerabilities.

“It’s being vulnerable enough to be open enough to know that I’m OK. I’m OK as his wife. He’s OK as my husband. I’m OK in this family. I’m OK in this home. I deserve it… and so, I’m trying to expand my heart, expand all of the notions of what vulnerability can look like,” she said about her husband Dwyane Wade.

It’s a sentiment Wade echoed earlier this year when he said, “I have 20 to 50 responsibilities, and my wife has 20 to 50 responsibilities, and when I say that, that means she has her mother, she has her sisters, she has her dad, so she has a lot of things she’s responsible for. She pays 100% of that and you know what I do? I pay 100% of my life. So in our life, our home we purchased it together 50/50. Our daughter―anything that goes on with our daughter, we share it together.”

Coming back to film festival, the conversation was more about money, mindfulness, and how women can uplift and support each other. The Miami Heat legend’s wife makes sure to do that.

What is Gabrielle Union and Larry Sims’ Lift As We Climb’ initiative?

The Being Mary Jane actress and celebrity stylist, Larry Sims, firmly believes in the power of giving back. For them, success is about personal achievement as much as about uplifting others along the way. And the two have been practicing what they preach.

Their “Lift As We Climb” initiative, in association with Amazon, is one such. It is through this initiative that they extend help to other Black-owned businesses. “As we climb and as our company grows, we want to be able to share resources and opportunities with other Black-owned businesses – to help create more success for more Black-owned companies, generational wealth, and more economic growth. We want to be the change we want to see. To whom much is given, much is required,” Union said as per Forbes.

Back in 2020, when COVID-19 hit the world, several businesses had to shut down. Several celebrities had come forward to extend their help. Apart from the financial support, Sims and Union have also been helping brands in another meaningful way, which is by leveraging their celebrity influence to boost visibility. Using her social media platforms, Union had created a powerful opportunity for the selected businesses to gain increased brand visibility and exposure.

In association with Amazon Smile Foundation, Union and Sims’ initiative also supports the Black Women’s Health Imperative by contributing a portion of the proceeds of their selective purchases. With her efforts, Union wants to empower people, and while doing so, she sparks hope that continues to inspire people!