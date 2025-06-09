Gary Payton Lives His Bollywood Dreams As Star-Studded Team Answers Derek Fisher’s Challenge

Here’s a crossover that no one expected! The legends of the NBA joined forces with stars from the Indian entertainment industry. Popularly known as the home of Bollywood, Mumbai hosted its first-ever BUDX NBA House. Known for its love of cinema and sport, the city opened its arms to a celebration that blended hoops, music, and desi glam. But none would have imagined that the event would pit the likes of Gary Payton and Derek Fisher against each other nearly 7781 miles away from the US.

As Day 1 of the BUDX NBA House 2025 kicked off at the Dome, SVP Stadium in Worli, fans found themselves immersed in a celebration like none other. With basketball legends in the house and the Finals energy pulsing through the venue, the hype was undeniable. All eyes were on the main event of the day – a celebrity 3v3 matchup that had Team Payton and Team Fisher – helming Indian stars, ready to ignite the hardwood.

The fact that Gary Payton had issued an open challenge ahead of the game showed his commitment and involvement. “Super excited to be coaching Team Peyton in the special 3v3 celebrity game at the BUDX NBA house. Hey, D. Fish, Hope you’re ready. Team Payton’s bringing their A game. That’s right. I said our A game…” he said in a video posted by NBA India. And team Payton lived up to their word as they emerged victorious in the end.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA India (@nbaindia) Expand Post

Leading his stacked squad, Gary Payton had quite the ensemble on his side. From Bollywood’s own Disha Patani to choreographer-artist Melvin Louis, and the ever-energetic VJ and TV personality Rannvijay Singha, the team had both flair and skill. They were joined by former Indian women’s basketball team captain Shireen Limaye, 3v3 star Dhruv Barman, and actor Ankur Rathee. And the charge was led by entrepreneur Anand S Ahuja. But Team Fisher wasn’t far behind in stardom.

With music icon Badshah, pro baller Arvind Krishna, and actor-athlete Varun Sood in the mix, the team had its fair share of heat. Simran Kaur, Harman Singha, and Sonia Rathee rounded out the squad, led by ACG Group’s Karan Singh, making it a showdown worthy of the Finals vibe. But many will be surprised to know that this was not the first time that NBA legends crossed paths with stars from Bollywood.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The time when a $30 million Bollywood star made Shaquille O’Neal dance to his iconic song

If you’ve ever seen Giannis Antetokounmpo grooving to the energetic beats of Bollywood number Tattad Tattad, there’s a good chance you’ve come across Ranveer Singh—the man who brought that Bollywood banger to life. Known for his unmatched screen energy and flamboyant personality, the $30 million Bollywood star didn’t just make The Greek Freak dance—he actually taught him the signature steps. That’s peak crossover culture! But Singh’s vibe with Shaquille O’Neal was just something else.

It was back in 2022 that a video surfaced of none other than Big Diesel himself matching steps with Ranveer to the electrifying track Khali Bali from the movie Padmaavat. Ranveer posted it with the caption, “Big Man x Bad Man! The collab you didn’t know you needed! Here’s Shaq doing Khalibali! Yes. You read that right! Shaq-a-bibi! @shaq.” Naturally, Bollywood stars couldn’t resist reacting.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Jul 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Shaquille O’Neal, AKA DJ Diesel, performs before the game between the San Diego Legion and the New England Free Jacks at Seat Geek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Badshah, the popular rapper, jumped into the comments and dubbed him ‘Shaqaal’—a witty play on Shaq’s nickname. What’s wild is, just a few years later, Badshah would find himself courtside, representing NBA legend Derek Fisher and squaring up against Gary Payton’s team.