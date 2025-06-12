Gary Payton Reveals the Behind-the-scenes Shift In Supersonics Culture That Led to Reluctant Exit

“We shouldn’t have broken up the team,” Gary Payton reflected on his time with the Seattle SuperSonics. Despite a legendary 13-year run, a championship always eluded. He is the first point guard to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award and he held the record for more than 3 decades. Known for his elite defensive prowess, the NBA legend expressed regret over how things ended with his former team. With thrilling new rumors of an NBA expansion swirling around Seattle, Payton has rekindled the fans’ loyalty and love for the team. While he eventually earned an NBA title, it came years after leaving Seattle. More than 2 decades later, he reflected on his unexpected departure.

During an appearance on The Jim Jackson Show podcast, Payton shared that the SuperSonics had a solid record for seven straight years. With stars like Shawn Kemp, Detlef Schrempf, and Nate McMillan, the 1990s Sonics stood out for their shooting and defensive excellence. Yet, despite their dominance, the team never won a championship, and soon after, Payton’s departure followed.

Looking back, the 9× NBA All-Star revealed he never wanted to leave Seattle in 2003. He reportedly attributed his exit to ownership changes and a shift in team culture. In 2001, the franchise was sold to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who sought to usher in a new era, one Payton disagreed with.

“The culture there and the ownership had turned bad and we weren’t on the same page…They wanted to do more things of a entertainment thing which a lot of teams are doing now with a lot of their owners but we weren’t into that. We were trying to win and then I decided if I do move and do get traded I’m not going to be loyal to a team like that no more,” he said.

In a separate interview, Payton lamented that the franchise had become more of a business than the family-like environment it once was. Tensions and clashes in vision began to mount. In a conversation with DJ Vlad, Payton revealed that he had hoped to keep their disagreements private. However, Schultz allegedly brought their disputes to the media, which ultimately led Payton to seek a way out.

Throughout his career, Payton has prioritized personal relationships and connections, perhaps this is why he still holds deep admiration and affection for the Sonics. In 2006, the team was sold again, this time to Professional Basketball Club LLC (PBC), an investment group led by Oklahoma City businessman Clay Bennett. This eventually led to the relocation to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now, with fresh talks of NBA expansion reaching Seattle, the former NBA star has once again expressed strong interest in the city and its potential return to the league.

Gary Payton reveals “role” in Seattle expansion

Apart from Las Vegas, Seattle is also being discussed as a potential city in the NBA’s expansion plans. And this is something that has excited both fans and veterans of the game. In a conversation with the Courtside Tales podcast, the former NBA player teased that he is part of the discussions and is actively involved in helping make this dream a reality.

“It’s coming. I think Adam Silver has done a great job, along with the other ownerships, to bring this back. I know they want to bring in 2 expansion teams,” he said. It was heartbreaking for both fans and former players to watch Seattle go without an NBA team for years. But the recent rumors surrounding a possible expansion have reignited hope among the fanbase.

While the former Miami Heat legend is enthusiastic about the idea, he hasn’t forgotten his former teammates, especially Shawn Kemp. During the conversation, Payton revealed that he will play a major role if and when Seattle lands a new team. He added that the first thing he plans to do is give his former teammates the recognition they deserve.

Specifically, he wants to retire the jersey numbers of Kemp and Detlef Schrempf. But when will that happen? As per sources, the league will shift its focus to expansion once a multi-million dollar media deal is finalized. So the question remains, could it happen soon?