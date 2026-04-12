“Gave Spo a Rough Time”: Heat Legend Clarifies LeBron James, D Wade Wanting to Fire Erik Spoelstra Claim

The Miami Heat’s ‘Big Three’, comprising LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, will go down as the franchise’s most legendary trio. But when they were banded together, things did not start off well. In the 2010-2011 season, Miami was at 9-8, despite having three of the best players in the league. There were questions around head coach Erik Spoelstra’s ability to lead such a team with so many egos in the locker room. Many years later, GM Pat Riley implied that James and Wade wanted the veteran coach fired. It didn’t happen, but Bosh completely dismissed the idea of them entertaining such a harsh decision.

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“It was never a thing,” Bosh said on the ClubShayJay podcast on April 11. “It was getting so crazy, man, to be honest with you… Hey, we gave Spo a rough time. Don’t get me wrong. We’re supposed to give coach a rough time. In that situation, nobody’s happy, right? But yeah, the fans in Miami, they started it started at the home games, if I remember correctly. People were just like, ‘WE WANT RILES’ (Pat Riley).

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“We had to have a whole team meeting about that. [Riley said] ‘I’m not coaching…this is our team.’ Him doing that, we knew that, okay, this is what we’re working with. It’s not going to be any kind of wishy-washy kind of stuff over here. He’s [Spoelstra] the coach. He’s ready. We’re good to go,” Bosh added.

Going 9-8 for a player of LeBron James’ standards was unthinkable. In the Mavericks game in 2011, James bumped Spoelstra’s shoulder as he walked on the sidelines. It was natural to think that James was at odds with his coach, because those wins were not coming. But overtime, it transformed into one that brought the two in sync with each other. Spoelstra later said that they used to jokingly bump into each other whenever they met in hallways. GM Riley, however, did hint that things were icy between the two at the beginning.

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Pat Riley made clear revelations in the book, The Soul of Basketball, where he stated that LeBron asked Riley to return to coaching. However, Riley immediately stopped him by disagreeing with him, as he had full trust in Spoelstra, and eventually he stood corrected as the Heat made a fantastic turnaround under Spo and reached the NBA Finals only to get beaten by the Dallas Mavericks. James had never explicitly asked for Erik Spoelstra to be sacked. Riley had also made it clear in 2016 that the former Heat star “never, ever” requested such a thing.

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The Big Three and the Heat never looked back since then as they reached four NBA Finals and won twice in 2012 and 2013. The Heatles, as they were commonly called, were one of the best teams assembled in the NBA, and Spoelstra has turned out to be one of the best coaches in the NBA as he continues to hold office at the Miami Heat. Even though King James has moved on to the Lakers now, and it has been more than a decade since he and Spoelstra parted ways, the head coach remains in awe of his former star.

Erik Spoelstra is still batting for LeBron James

Lebron James is now the oldest player in the league. His teammates, including D-Wade and Bosh, have now retired. But the basketball icon, having won four NBA titles, still refuses to bid the court goodbye. He has resigned himself to being in the background now, allowing stars like Luka Dončić to take center stage. But he will still make it count, by showing up in the clutch moments. Erik Spoelstra lauded James’ desire to still keep competing.

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USA Today via Reuters February 3, 2011; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Heat small forward LeBron James (6) points and smiles during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“You have to absolutely respect his level of competitive spirit,” Spoelstra said in March this year. “He’s competing not only against the entire league, but he’s competing against Father Time and he’s giving Father Time Hell. He really is. You have to respect that.”

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“That doesn’t happen by accident. I saw a lot of his habits 14 years ago but then in USA weeks you can see how dedicated he was to all the different things, everything to keep his body right. That was impressive. He’s doing so many impressive things.”

This comes from someone who has seen King James at his prime. At 41, James is doing the same things he was doing at 25. In March this year, he saved the Lakers from losing to the Denver Nuggets with just a minute left in regulation by diving across the court for a rebound. He scraped his knee in the process, and at 41, it’s going to hurt differently than it would if it came when he was younger. But that dedication showed that LeBron James cannot be written off unless he allows it. Spoelstra’s words vet this never-give-up attitude.