“Get a Life Lady”: Shaquille O’Neal Defends Stephen A. Smith After Inappropriate Comment but Gets Brutally Called Out

Shaquille O’Neal has stepped into fresh controversy, this time backing Stephen A. Smith amid rising criticism. The Los Angeles Lakers icon found himself in an unexpected exchange with Washington, D.C.-based sports creator Coach Jackie J, and the moment quickly escalated.

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The clash took a turn when O’Neal fired back at Jackie J, telling her to “get a life” and find a “real job.” In response, she called him “weird again,” and the internet quickly picked sides. As criticism piled up, O’Neal quietly removed his comment. However, the damage had already spread, and fans began questioning the Hall of Famer’s approach online.

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“@shaq you’re telling on yourself #espn #fireSAS,” the Washington native captioned her post. “Shaquille O’Neal just told me to get a life and get a job. Yes, that Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq. And there’s a lot of things I could say in response to this. I could say that it’s weird for someone who’s 54 years old to make a comment like that on a video from someone who’s literally his daughter’s age.” She shared that she’s an LSU alumna like O’Neal.

Then she said in her video, “Do you remember that, Shaq? When you went on Angel Reese’s podcast and said the only way anybody would watch the WNBA is if they lower the rims and then the women dunk in booty shorts? Do you remember saying that to Angel Reese?”

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Jackie J further defended her work by asserting that creating content around women’s sports is. In fact, her legitimate profession. She pushed back, explaining that covering women’s sports is her actual profession, even if some brand deals feel awkward. Still, she leaned into the irony. She pointed at Shaquille O’Neal’s own history, bringing up the Shaq-A-Roni promo and even Kazaam, where he played a 5,000-year-old genie. The message landed with a smirk, sharp and deliberate.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; NBA analyst and former player Shaquille O’Neal speaks before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics during game two of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

“And I guess I could say that you defending your buddy Stephen A. Smith for being a creep on live TV just confirms for me that you would do the same thing. But you know that you would do the same thing because that’s why you commented on this,” she went on. “So I’m not going to say any of that. I am just going to be the bigger person, which is pretty impressive considering that Shaq is famously huge.”

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She hinted that O’Neal’s backing of Stephen A. Smith might say more than it should. However, she chose restraint over direct accusation. The implication hung in the air, clear enough to stir curiosity, subtle enough to avoid crossing the line.

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Stephen A. Smith’s controversial statement that Shaq defended

ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike brought energy to the segment. She spoke French as a nod to Rudy Gobert. It felt smooth, smart, and on point. Then Stephen A. Smith stepped in and took over the moment. “I’ve never dated a woman from France, but after hearing Chiney… I was like, what have I been missing? That verbiage right there… that kinda turned me on,” Smith said. Wait, what?

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The moment hit, and everything froze. You could almost feel the living rooms go quiet. On set, the energy flipped just as fast. Shae Cornette dropped her head into her hands, like she had witnessed a wide-open miss. Meanwhile, the basketball talk vanished, and in its place came pure awkwardness, as Stephen A. Smith left everyone stuck on one question—why say that at all?

Shaquille O’Neal misread the moment and paid for it. He backed Stephen A. Smith, clashed with Coach Jackie J, then retreated as backlash surged. However, the fallout stuck. His response, her pushback, and the awkward on-air episode with Chiney Ogwumike exposed a larger issue, and it refuses to fade.