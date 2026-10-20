“Get Your Life Together”: Carmelo Anthony Warns Ja Morant After Failed Journey With Grizzlies as He Puts League on Notice

Carmelo Anthony shows tough love to Ja Morant. The star guard’s time in Memphis ended with more questions than answers. The 2x All-Star still has the talent to change a game. But his off-court controversies and injuries have complicated a career that once looked destined for superstardom. Now with Damian Lillard by his side, the expectations are already rising, and Anthony has put the league on notice, endorsing the Blazers.

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The NBA legend is backing Ja. But his support comes with a clear warning.

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Melo started off on a clean slate, establishing the Portland Trail Blazers’ underrated setting this season before reflecting on Ja.

“Six months ago, Portland was considered a team that could take the next step. Portland was a team that, when you watched them play San Antonio last year, you’re like, ‘Oh s***, if they get one or two pieces, if they get Dame back, they can be in the discussion.’ We had that conversation,” Melo said on his show, “7 PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

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Carmelo Anthony believed that the Blazers looked promising even before the Morant trade.

“So now you’re getting a healthy Dame. You’re getting my guy back. I’m rocking with him till the wheels fall off.”

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By my guy, he meant Ja here. Hilariously, he asked everyone on the panel to back off as they tried to pick him as their favorite.

“Everybody off Ja. I’m rocking with Ja. I like him in Portland, 2.0. Get your life together. Get your mind right. You out there. You with somebody who really wants to win, in Dame. And you got a team now, Ja.”

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Ja Morant’s arrival follows a difficult stretch in Memphis.

In 2023, Morant was involved in two separate incidents on Instagram Live, where he flashed a gun, which led to NBA suspensions in 2023. They included an eight-game ban and a later 25-game suspension.

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Moreover, injuries have also restricted his availability. On top of that, reported tensions with the Grizzlies added another complication before the franchise eventually moved on. The trade gives him a different environment. But it does not erase the concerns that followed him out of Memphis.

Melo has not always taken such a supportive tone. During Ja Morant’s difficulties with the Grizzlies last year, he urged him to take responsibility and respond to adversity, telling him to “put your big boy pants on” and get back to playing basketball. So it’s not like Carmelo Anthony spoke about Morant out of nowhere. As he said, he always had an eye on his “guy”.

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The Blazers have made significant changes this offseason to get the spotlight back on the team. They acquired Morant, sending Jerami Grant and Kris Murray to the Grizzlies. The OG Blazers guard Damian Lillard is also returning after missing the 2025-26 season, recovering from an Achilles injury.

Most importantly, these two guards will join a young roster that already impressed the league last season. Carmelo Anthony, on his part, listed the names that made the difference: Deni Avdija, Donovan Clingan, and Toumani Camara.

Moreover, it wasn’t just Carmelo Anthony who placed his bets on the Blazers. There’s another NBA legend.

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Kevin Garnett, featuring on a livestream alongside N3on, highlighted the Blazers’ potential. He didn’t stop at that. KG went a step ahead and admitted something he would do that he detested so much: coaching a team. “I would never coach, but if I could coach a team? Yeah. Portland. I like Portland.”

The roster balance is what makes the Blazers the team to watch out for.

Ja Morant doesn’t have to carry the entire offensive burden. Playing under an established veteran like Dame gives the Blazers another way to manage their backcourt.

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Notably, the team is yet to be tried and tested. Therefore, Carmelo Anthony’s endorsement is not a declaration that Portland is already a championship favorite.