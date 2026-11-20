Many debated why Luka Doncic would get a fan ejected for throwing a ball at the referee. Then Doncic got a technical for doing the exact thing in a separate incident. And finally, Jayson Tatum got a technical for the same action. Only his proved far more costly to the Boston Celtics. When a disgruntled fanbase debates whether the consequences to the team were worth the technical, one former NBA Coach of the Year is making Tatum an example of on-court etiquette.

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Sam Mitchell has come down firmly on the side of the officials following the late-game technical foul assessed to the Celtics star in Wednesday night’s 105-101 road loss to the Denver Nuggets. While Boston’s collapse at Ball Arena sparked widespread debate across basketball circles over whether referee Eric Dalen overreacted in the final seconds, Mitchell argued during an appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio that players across the league have grown far too casual in how they handle the ball around officials.

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The 2007 NBA Coach of the Year, who guided the Toronto Raptors to a 47-win campaign, praised the official for enforcing the boundary and warned that younger referees are frequently tested by stars pushing the limits.

“I like the call,” said Mitchell. “I think it’s something that if I’m an NBA coach, I’m showing all my team this play. Y’all getting a little too liberal. They didn’t do this with the older veteran referees. But now we got this turnover young referee, he’s trying to work them under a scanner, like you can’t throw me out.”

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After 10 seasons playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves, split by a three-year stint with the Indiana Pacers, Mitchell turned to coaching the Bucks, Raptors, Nets, and Timberwolves, as well as at the University of Memphis with Penny Hardaway. Having been in many locker rooms across three decades, he insisted he would use Jayson Tatum’s costly mistake as a teaching moment in any NBA film room.

Mitchell’s endorsement stood in contrast to reactions from several Boston observers who felt Tatum’s toss lacked malicious intent.

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Trailing by three points with 6.4 seconds remaining after Nuggets guard Jamal Murray buried a contested jumper, Boston called a timeout to advance the ball. Ideally, they’d draw out a three-point play to tie the game in a single possession and force overtime. Rather than handing the basketball to Dalen, who was standing right beside him, or nearby official Chelisa Painter, Tatum turned and tossed the ball toward midcourt in the direction of crew chief John Goble, whose back was turned. Seeing the action, Dalen immediately whistled Tatum for a technical foul.

That allowed Murray to sink the resulting free throw and stretch Denver’s lead to two possessions. The Celtics never managed to close that gap and suffered their second consecutive loss.

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The assessment of that technical sparked a debate on intent and carelessness, best summed up by NBA reporter Jared Weiss on X.

“This is crazy. Tatum is upset and slams the ball, sure. But then he looks to the ref next to him, who has his arm out pointing down the court, so it looks like he just instinctively throws it down the court assuming he’s following direction, and knowing they are advancing the ball. Then he starts to wave to apologize once he realizes the ref down court wasn’t looking at him, yet the ref originally pointing down the court calls the tech. It’s absurd. These calls with no regard for intent, which is the whole context of a tech, always drive me nuts.”

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Regardless of whether it was intentional or instinctive, Mitchell’s point mirrored the accountability message delivered inside Boston’s own locker room after the buzzer.

Tatum finished with 24 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, yet managed just four points after halftime while committing a season-high six turnovers. Four of them came during a disastrous third quarter in which Boston committed turnovers on eight consecutive possessions. Even as Tatum pleaded his case to Dalen immediately after the whistle, the 6x All-Star took full accountability during his postgame media availability.

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“I should have just probably gave the ball to the ref closest to me,” Tatum said. “Whatever I thought that John (Goble) was looking at our bench, I should have just found the guy closest to me — the ref closest to me — and just gave him the ball. So that’s on me.”

Explaining the sequence further, Tatum insisted he wasn’t acting out of frustration after Murray’s go-ahead basket.

“I told Eric, I was like, ‘I wasn’t mad. It wasn’t a foul on me,’” Tatum said. “We just called timeout. John Goble called timeout and pointed at our bench. I thought he was looking at this way, but, yeah — they called a tech. So, for me, just find the female ref (Chelisa Painter) that was there or the other ref and whoever was probably closest and should have just gave him the ball.”

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Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla backed the same standard of discipline emphasized by Mitchell, refusing to blame the officials despite a lopsided second-half whistle that saw Boston called for 20 fouls compared to Denver’s six, fueling a 20-to-2 free-throw-made edge for the Nuggets after halftime.

“We just can’t put ourselves in that position to even give the refs an opportunity to interpret it a certain type of way,” Mazzulla said. “So, you know, it’s just got to be better.”

The defeat dropped the Celtics to an 11-4 record, overshadowing Neemias Queta’s 17-point, 10-rebound double-double and encouraging two-way minutes from rookie Chris Cenac Jr.

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For Denver (8-5), Nikola Jokic anchored the 17-point comeback with 24 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds alongside Murray’s 21 points and seven boards, leaving Boston with a costly reminder that late-game composure matters just as much as execution.