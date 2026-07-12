“Getting Rid of LeBron (James).. Is Like a Relief”: JJ Redick Will Benefit From 41YO Star’s Exit, Says NBA Champion

Two years ago, JJ Redick sat down for a Las Vegas dinner that people around the league brushed off as idle chatter, since the Lakers coaching job wasn’t even open yet. By the time it became real, Redick inherited a locker room built entirely around one man’s rhythms. That arrangement is now over. LeBron James has told the Lakers he won’t return for the 2026-27 season.

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For Jason Williams, though, the departure might have removed one particular challenge for Redick. Speaking on the Hoops and Hollerin podcast, Williams, who won a championship with the Miami Heat in 2006, said:

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“Getting rid of LeBron, as crazy as it sounds, is like a relief.”

Co-host Kahlil Whitney agreed immediately: “Yeah. It’s a lot less pressure. Now he can just do his own thing. I can do what I want. I ain’t got to think about if I want to run a play. I ain’t got to really think about what Bron’s going to think about it.”

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For two seasons, Redick had to build a system around two players who both belonged at the center of an offense. For his front office, one of the biggest coaching achievements was getting LeBron James, in his forties, to accept a smaller offensive role behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. It had to be a major shift for a player like Bron, who had been his team’s first option at every prior stop in 22 seasons. But it was just as challenging for the coach.

With two stars, every play call has to account for shots, touches, and minutes for both stars, which limits how freely a coach can experiment. LeBron’s numbers, too, made him impossible to sideline in that balancing act. He averaged 20.9 points and finished seventh in the NBA in assists last season.

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Moreover, with Doncic, Reaves and James on the floor together this season, the Lakers ran a minus-7.8 net rating, per Databallr. Split James off on his own, and the team jumped to plus-8.8. Doncic and Reaves together, without James, produced a plus-17.9. Those splits forced Redick into constant lineup shuffling, staggering James away from his other two stars rather than building one stable rotation.

Redick’s results with both players on the roster were already strong: back-to-back 50-win seasons, the first Lakers coach to do that since Phil Jackson, and one trip to the second round. Whether a simpler offensive hierarchy actually produces more wins is still unproven.

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That said, there’s also a roster benefit tied to it all. James’s departure cleared roughly $52 million in cap space, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks, which Pelinka has already used to sign Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton for a combined $70 million-plus in average annual value.