‘Getting Stem Cell Treatment’: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Hilarious Reason on Missing NBA Broadcast Amid Wild Rumors

There was a big absence in the Inside the NBA studio in Atlanta. The seat at the very right of the desk is generally where Shaquille O’Neal sits. However, tonight, Warriors forward Draymond Green joined the show, filling in for the Big Aristotle. There was no explanation, nor a warning. Shaq was just absent. But he still managed to make a virtual appearance, even showcasing the cause behind his break.

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During the live segment, the NBA Hall of Famer hilariously denied allegations of smoking hookah. He did so while having smoke race out of his nose and coughing uncontrollably. Staying on the tangent of humor, Shaquille O’Neal gave fans and the studio a disastrous surprise.

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Shaq tuned into the show through a video call and put his absolutely damaged and misaligned feet for everyone to see. In a text chain revealed next, he wrote, “I’m in Yugoslavia getting stem cell treatment on my toes”. Don’t know about the actual reason, but everything seemed like a parody of Luka Doncic’s mysterious trip to Spain amidst rumors of getting stem cell treatment to heal from a hamstring strain.

Little needs to be said that Shaquille O’Neal might have tried all kinds of treatment. However, the damage his toes have suffered carrying his 300+ pound frame might just be irreversible. Nonetheless, it was good to see Shaq, even though it was only parts of him. Aside from the colored toenails he displayed, there’s also some speculation around his personal life.

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The internet keeps digging. It’s latest intuition suggests Shaq might have a seventh child. The four-time champion was recently spotted at a children’s birthday party. The girl, Shaqirah, has the Lakers icon listed as her parent on her Instagram profile, according to several reports. There’s no confirmation about the same yet.

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Inside the NBA turns heated without Shaquille O’Neal

With Shaquille O’Neal not present in the studio, Draymond Green did a splendid job of filling in. He’s worked with the crew in the past. Ironically, the Warriors forward shares an identical, confrontational relationship with Charles Barkley, the same way Shaq does. For the most part, they stay civil, poking each other for fun.

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However, Green actually played the perfect Shaq today. In a moment that turned serious, Barkley told the visiting analyst that the Warriors’ time was up. It was a blunt remark. Charles Barkley wasn’t taking the Warriors seriously in this “young people” era.

Of course, Draymond Green didn’t take his comments lightly. “I think the goal is to just not look like you in a Houston Rockets uniform,” he told Barkley. It never got to shouting, as it frequently does with Shaq and Chuck. However, it was a tense moment to say the least.

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Green followed up his response by saying the Warriors’ intention will always be competing for titles. “When you reach championships, the goal will always be to try to reach that level,” said Green. Correct me if wrong, but this feels like a line borrowed from Shaquille O’Neal. That’s besides the point.

This will possibly not be the only appearance for the Warriors veteran on Inside the NBA. He’s also slated to appear during the conference finals, reportedly filling in for Kenny Smith. Maybe then he and Chuck can hash things out, with Shaq being the moderator.