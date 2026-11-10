Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Ex-Teammate Defends Doc Rivers While Ex-Bucks Coach Apologizes

Doc Rivers invited a league-wide firestorm by publicly questioning Giannis Antetokounmpo’s basketball IQ, only to privately backtrack once the backlash grew. But just as the veteran coach moved to bury the hatchet, an unexpected perspective entered the fold.

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Speaking about the controversy, Patrick Beverley suggested that Antetokounmpo’s physical dominance makes his style of play almost impossible to stop. However, he also raised the question of whether what works for Giannis individually is always the best approach for the team.

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“I don’t really think you need a lot of IQ when you’re literally taking the ball and the rim’s here, and you’re just throwing it in, right? And that’s what we’ve seen a lot from Greek,” Beverley said while on Yahoo Sports Daily.

“It’s a method of basketball that just can’t be stopped, right? And I think Doc Rivers’ point was like, yes, that’s good for Greek, but is that good for the team?”

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Beverley also noted the irony: Giannis won a championship before Rivers was his coach, and Rivers won without Giannis. For him, the answer lies in finding the balance between individual strength and the team’s needs.

Beverley acknowledged Rivers’ perspective, but didn’t fully agree with everything he said.

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Beverley believes that not being able to win a championship despite having a player like Antetokounmpo on his team must have bothered Rivers as well.

Rivers’ original comments came during an appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he acknowledged Giannis’ remarkable passing ability but questioned his overall basketball IQ and offensive decision-making.

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He suggested that Antetokounmpo’s reliance on physical force could sometimes come at the expense of his feel for the game. Rivers also described Giannis as a player who primarily knew how to attack downhill, raising questions about how that approach translated into a more structured team offense.

The remarks clearly left Giannis speechless. Responding after Miami’s 114–108 win over Sacramento, in which he recorded 29 points and 14 rebounds, Antetokounmpo seemed genuinely surprised.

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“You gotta go ask him why he felt that, that’s on him, that’s not on me. I gotta focus on my team.”

However, despite the shock, Antetokounmpo didn’t hit back at Rivers. Instead, he chose to leave the matter alone and focus on his new team, leaving Rivers to address the fallout from his remarks.

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According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, Rivers reached out to Giannis and apologized for questioning his basketball IQ. He explained that his intention was to discuss how Antetokounmpo’s extraordinary physical force could sometimes interfere with his feel for the game, rather than question his intelligence.

“I was saying he was one of the most interesting guys,” Rivers told Andscape. “He makes unbelievable passes, but then at times, because of his force he plays at, it gets in the way of his feel. It was more of a compliment. I hate this and feel bad about it. I apologize for the distraction. I’m not trying to be one.”

Giannis’ ability to overpower defenses is one of the defining strengths of his game, but the question of how to build an effective team offense around that ability remains a legitimate basketball discussion.

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Rivers may have regretted the way he expressed his criticism, but Beverley has made it clear that he sees a distinction between questioning Giannis’ intelligence and examining how his style fits into a team’s broader ambitions.