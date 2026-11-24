Gilbert Arenas did not have the smoothest start to his NBA career. Selected in the second round of the 2001 NBA Draft, the former guard had to fight for his place in the league while navigating the uncertainty that came with being an overlooked prospect. According to Arenas, he also had to deal with betrayal in his personal life during that period.

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During a conversational interview, Arenas recalled how his first girlfriend after entering the NBA was allegedly involved with other players around the league. Despite knowing what was happening, he said he remained in the relationship for another two years because he used the situation as motivation to keep improving.

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“I stayed two years after,” Arenas revealed in the We Said What We Said podcast. “Because I needed the motivation, right? I needed the motivation.”

Arenas explained that the situation became part of his daily drive to improve as a basketball player. Rather than allowing the alleged betrayal to derail his career, he used it as a reason to work harder.

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“When I look, like, you know how you be tired, and I’m like, ‘Oh man, I don’t feel like working out,’ and then you look, and then you’re like, ‘Yeah, I’m not letting that n**ga,’” he recalled.

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He also described how much he focused on basketball during that period, living in the gym and getting his act together.

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The story was not simply about discovering that his girlfriend was allegedly seeing other people. Arenas said he wanted to see the situation through, even when others questioned why he continued to tolerate it.

“I got to see it. I got to see it,” he explained, adding that his personality played a part in his decision to stay.

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Eventually, however, the relationship reached its end. Arenas recalled telling his girlfriend to go home before the final game of the season so he could concentrate on finishing the year. He said he planned to meet her afterward for a vacation, but his plans changed once the season was over.

Arenas eventually decided he had reached the point where he could walk away. Once he knew he was about to secure a major NBA contract, he recalled telling his girlfriend that he no longer needed someone who did not match the position he was reaching in life.

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“I don’t need no thousand, thousand, thousandaire h*e around a millionaire. I mean, I’m about to be a millionaire, man. I need to get better,” Arenas said.

The contract he was referring to came in the summer of 2003. After two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Arenas signed a six-year, $64 million offer sheet with the Washington Wizards. Golden State ultimately declined to match it, officially making him a Wizard in August.

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It was a massive financial leap for a player selected 31st overall in the 2001 NBA Draft. Arenas had earned the Most Improved Player award after averaging 18.3 points and 6.3 assists during his second season, establishing himself as one of the league’s rising guards.

His move to Washington also had a lasting impact on the NBA’s salary-cap rules. The Warriors were unable to match the offer sheet under the rules at the time. The league later introduced the provision commonly known as the Gilbert Arenas Rule. This changed how teams could sign certain restricted free agents with limited NBA experience.

Arenas went on to become a three-time All-Star and later signed a six-year, $111 million extension with Washington in 2008.

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The story offered a personal account of his driving force before reaching that level of success. For Arenas, the relationship was something he chose to endure while building his career. Once the money was coming in, he felt he could finally leave it behind.