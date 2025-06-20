Gilbert Arenas & Co. Reveals Figure Who Might Derail Ace Bailey’s NBA Future After Reebok Deal

Rutgers star Ace Bailey, the No. 3 overall prospect for the 2025 NBA Draft, was expected to be a lock for the Philadelphia 76ers. That was the narrative until this week, when news broke that Bailey had suddenly pulled out of his scheduled visit with the team, just one week before draft night. This wasn’t just a casual stop, either. He was reportedly lined up for a private workout and dinner with the Sixers’ front office. And this isn’t just about Philly.

Bailey has reportedly been ghosting several top-10 teams. Skipping visits. Declining workouts. Apart from his brief NBA Draft Combine appearance, he hasn’t met with any franchises, making him the only U.S.-based prospect doing this. Usually, these visits are a no-brainer. A chance to get a feel for the organization, connect with coaching staff, and prove you’re ready. But Bailey seems to be rewriting the playbook—or maybe someone else is.

That’s exactly what Gilbert Arenas and the Gil’s Arena crew tried to unpack in their latest episode. Things got interesting when one co-host dropped this bold line: “If you pick me, I don’t want to go to your team.” Another added, “It’s happened so many times.” But the energy really shifted when someone threw out, “Who’s Ace Bailey’s representation?” That question alone set off alarm bells. Because clearly, someone behind the scenes is steering this unorthodox strategy.

Then came the real heat. Kenyon Martin didn’t hold back when he questioned how Bailey’s camp has handled all this: “If I’m Philly, I’m not picking him third. If one, I don’t need him. If two, I don’t know him. But I don’t know you and I don’t need your talent.” That sentiment says it all—NBA teams want clarity and connection. Bailey’s camp may be prematurely jeopardizing relationships.

Yet despite all the chaos, Philly reportedly hasn’t ruled him out. But still, Bailey hasn’t sat down with a single team? That’s what really has people scratching their heads.

Why Ace Bailey turned down 76ers workout

Though Ace Bailey sits comfortably at No. 3 on ESPN’s draft board, the buzz around him isn’t just about his ranking anymore. The 6-foot-8 wing hasn’t worked out for any NBA team—not even Philadelphia. What’s more surprising? The uncertainty around his much-hyped Reebok deal that once made headlines is now hanging in limbo.

But then again, there’s more to this story than draft boards and sneaker deals. NBA insider Marc Stein poured cold water on some of the chatter, writing, “There’s no savvy reason to avoid working out for Philadelphia unless you’re secure and comfortable with the Hornets picking you at No. 4.” He also made it clear that there’s “no concrete indication of a draft-night arrangement between Bailey and Charlotte.” So if there’s no promise from Philly, and no sure bet with Charlotte, where does that leave Bailey?

Well, that’s the question league execs are quietly asking. Despite the official involvement of agents Adie Von Gontard and Daniel Green, Stein claims Omar Cooper—an uncertified representative and Sharife Cooper’s father—is leading Bailey’s camp. Teams reportedly refer to Cooper as the “primary contact,” though Stein added that Cooper “has not responded to Stein’s requests for comment.” That silence is getting louder by the day.

Still, Bailey’s raw talent is hard to ignore. He put up 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds as a freshman, showing strong two-way upside. But there’s no telling if Bailey will show up to any workout—or sit out the entire process altogether.