Gilbert Arenas Gave Heartfelt Reality Check to His Son That Saved His Life in Cybertruck Accident

Imagining an accident gives sheer goosebumps, let alone being involved in one. You never know what happens in those seconds, and even more so when you are feared trapped! Could it have been that Alijah Arenas would possibly not have made it out of his Cybertruck accident alive? Well, when his father, Gilbert Arenas, has had his share of doubts, you know how serious the situation is. And the former NBA star did not sugarcoat it one bit in revealing to his son what saved him from the life-threatening tragedy.

The fact that Tesla’s steering system had gone limp before the crash proved Alijah was not left with much control of the vehicle. Then, from crashing into a tree to inhaling the smoke, some things could have led to far worse consequences for the budding basketball star. However, Gilbert Arenas believes there’s something about Alijah himself that saved his life.

Stating that the major scare for Alijah was getting smoke out of Alijah’s lungs, Gil revealed the conversation he had with his son after his recovery. “I told him, man, that if you wasn’t a good human being, like a real genuine good human being, you wouldn’t have made it out of there,” Arenas recalled giving a heartfelt reality check to his son. And it’s not a father exaggerating things, Agent Zero has solid reasons to feel the way he does.

Further, during the conversation on Milwaukee Bucks’ official YouTube channel, Gilbert Arenas stated that the Cybertruck itself had malfunctioned and locked itself. However, the car running into the fire hydrant was a blessing in disguise for Alijah, as per Gil’s claims. He believes the hydrant absorbed some impact before the car crashed into the tree. The water from the fire hydrant also kept the car cool when it caught fire, the ex-NBA star claimed.

“Then the fact that he had the window cracked helped somebody get out of there and people to kind of open it… If the window wasn’t cracked, you know, he wouldn’t have got out,” Gil said, adding that parents should ensure that their kids have a hammer or some other tool in their car to break the window open if they are ever in a similar situation as Alijah cause the luck won’t always crack the glass open. Now, the good news after all that happened is that Alijah has already made some major developments since his recovery.

Alijah Arenas has signed with a $120 million-rich agent group

When Gilbert Arenas sat down for a heartfelt conversation on the Pardon My Take podcast, he didn’t just speak as a former NBA star—he spoke as a father navigating every parent’s worst nightmare. With raw emotion, Arenas opened up about his 18-year-old son’s health battle, offering an update that was as sobering as it was hopeful, revealing the strength and resilience their family has clung to in the face of unimaginable fear.

“He’s doing a lot better,” Agent Zero shared, holding nothing back. “It was a scary moment… 5 a.m., he’s coming back from working out before school, and he said the car computer just malfunctioned.” That update seemed to spark something in Alijah. Just days later, he took a major step forward in his basketball journey.

In May, the rising star signed with KLUTCH Sports Group. The same powerhouse agency that represents names like LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Jalen Hurts, and DeVonta Smith. Ranked No. 12 in the nation for the class of 2025 by On3, Alijah chose USC over heavyweights like Kansas, UCLA, and Alabama. His path may have taken a wild detour, but it’s clear now—he’s back on track and aiming even higher.

Alijah Arenas’ journey is already one of perseverance, promise, and purpose. From surviving a terrifying car malfunction to signing with one of the most elite agencies in sports, he’s proving that setbacks are just setups for something greater. With his commitment to USC the five-star recruit, Alijah is carving out his own legacy. The road ahead is bright, and he’s charging down it with unwavering focus and fire. But can he fill the big shoes of his father? Do let us know in the box below!