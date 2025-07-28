Gilbert Arenas Has No Words for Alijah and Aloni’s Link-Up With NBA Star Amid Injury News

Every great dynasty in basketball begins with a moment that feels unplanned, unfiltered, and unmistakably serendipitous. In the basketball-centric Gilbert Arenas family, those moments often play out beneath the relentless Los Angeles sun, where both legacy and fresh ambition are trained for long before the lights ever find them at USC’s Galen Center. As this year’s high school stars pivot sharply into the college spotlight, any Arenas sighting—especially when it involves links to NBA icons—sparks the kind of buzz that lingers well beyond the final buzzer. But the most recent connection, formed quietly in a gym rather than on national TV, hints that something bigger is brewing for the Arenas brothers. And intrigue builds, because sometimes, the real story unfolds off the court.

Before the recent spark on Instagram where Alijah and Aloni Arenas were seen talking shop with Donovan Mitchell, these brothers had been grinding—quietly, relentlessly. Alijah’s high school record speaks for itself. With a staggering 3,002 career points, he etched his name into history as the all-time top scorer in the CIF LA City Section. That kind of achievement doesn’t just show up—it’s earned.

And as Gilbert Arenas once shared with Paul George on Podcast P, the family’s routine is built differently: “We get 3 [hundred or] 400 shots up before school… In the mornings we’ll get up at like 5:30.” It’s less of a plan and more of a daily ritual, one that’s clearly working. So the internet couldn’t help but take notice when Gilbert himself posted a now-viral moment.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“The Arenas brothers Alijah & Aloni choppin it up with Donovan Mitchell at the Spida Elite Camp in Los Angeles,” read the caption to the collaboration post shared by Gil. This wasn’t just about grabbing a selfie with an NBA star. It was about soaking up the kind of game knowledge that only someone like Mitchell could offer.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hoop Spill 🏀🎥 (@thehoopspill) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The meeting was a glimpse into the Arenas brothers’ mindset: legacy is nice, but evolution is the goal. Yet, just as Gilbert Arenas’ eldest son seemed poised to take the court and begin his collegiate journey, an unexpected setback hit.

USC announced that its newest recruit would be sidelined for six to eight months due to a knee injury requiring surgery. If you’re counting him out, though, you might want to rewind. Back in April, Alijah survived a terrifying Tesla Cybertruck accident. Trapped inside due to a locked keypad and failed steering, he had to be rescued, then placed in a medically induced coma from smoke inhalation. And somehow, just weeks later, he was back working on his game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coach Eric Musselman’s reaction to Alijah Arenas’ injury

When USC’s new coach Eric Musselman stepped beneath the glow of Galen Center’s upgraded scoreboard on Friday morning, it should’ve been a moment of forward-looking optimism. But instead, the tone was far more somber. The reason? Alijah Arenas — the highly anticipated freshman whose name had already stirred plenty of excitement — would be out for six to eight months with a knee injury. That’s the kind of news no coach wants to deliver. And for Musselman, it clearly wasn’t just about losing a player — it was personal.

“I probably feel closer to him than anybody that I’ve coached in a two-month span since he’s been on campus,” he said, pausing to gather himself. That kind of honesty doesn’t come from press-ready soundbites. It comes from a real connection. So, how did a coach and player bond this quickly? Well, Arenas didn’t take the usual route. He reclassified to join USC a year early, skipping his senior high school season. Then he jumped right into spring practices, eager to get ahead — until tragedy struck.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recovery was grueling. Just when it seemed like he was in the clear, a new setback appeared: a slight meniscus tear and bone bruise. Yet, in that short window, Arenas left an undeniable mark on Musselman. “We built the roster around some of the stuff that he could do, and knowing that he could play the one and the two, and when he played the one, would have great length,” Musselman explained. “And I told people from the beginning of the recruiting process what a great passer he was.”

Before the injuries, Gilbert Arenas’ son had been a star in the making — a 6-foot-7 standout who put up 30.9 points and 7.8 rebounds per game at Chatsworth High School, ranked No. 13 in ESPN’s Class of 2025. Now, he faces a new challenge. But if there’s one thing that’s become clear, it’s that his coach — and the team — are already behind him every step of the way. And with occasional guidance from the likes of Donovan Mitchell, there’s hardly any doubt about his bright future in the sport.