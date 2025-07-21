Gilbert Arenas Issues Apology to Thunder After Isaiah Hartenstein Call Out

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

“Before we keep going,” Isaiah Hartenstein said. “Hey Gil, you said 0%?” Yep, that was Isaiah, mid-interview, calling out Gilbert Arenas with the kind of energy every Oklahoma City Thunder fan probably dreamed of. Gilbert had boldly claimed OKC had zero chance of winning the title, and well… we all know how that turned out. Hartenstein, now an NBA champion, didn’t let it slide. “I think that might have been one of your worst takes,” he added. Because when you win it all, you’re allowed to pull out the receipts.

To his credit, Gilbert Arenas took it like a man (well, sort of). On Gil’s Arena, he offered up an apology—his version, anyway: “I’m very sorry for underestimating you and your hard work and journey. And um you proved me wrong and you won. And uh I did celebrate cuz I know how to jump ship at the right time. But congratulations.” Classic Gilbert—half sincere, half stand-up set. But hey, at least he said it. The Thunder proved the doubters wrong, and Isaiah Hartenstein? He got the last laugh, mic in hand.

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad