Gilbert Arenas Joins ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ Frenzy With Unusual Decision Amid Personal Concerns

If you saw Gilbert Arenas trending this week and assumed he was either back in the NBA or trolling someone online—well, you’d only be half right. The former Wizards star has stirred up the internet again, this time not for his on-court antics or spicy podcast takes, but for a bizarre, hilarious, and oddly touching golf outing that links him to one of the most iconic sports comedies of all time. Oh, and did we mention the hockey stick?

Before you assume this is just another post-retirement Gilbert moment, trust us—this one’s got layers. Between a pop culture callback, a personal twist, and one of the most anticipated Netflix sequels in years, Gilbert Arenas somehow managed to unite all of it…with one perfectly-timed Instagram caption.

Gilbert Arenas posted a photo of himself on the golf course holding a hockey stick, not a club. His caption? “Brought my hockey stick to my golf outing and talking trash on every putt. If Adam Sandler can fight Bob Barker, I can definitely square up with the cart guy who took my clubs.”

Classic Gilbert. Somehow, with that one post, he dunked on nostalgia, sports comedy, and a poor unsuspecting cart guy—all while referencing Happy Gilmore, the 1996 film that taught us golfers could throw punches if provoked enough.

Of course, this isn’t just some random Arenas moment. The timing is pitch-perfect. Why? Because Happy Gilmore 2 has hit Netflix on July 25, 2025, nearly 30 years after the original introduced the world to the idea that slapshots could be training for putting greens.

A lot, actually. The sequel will see Adam Sandler return as Happy Gilmore, now a middle-aged father trying to pay for his daughter’s ballet school through—you guessed it—more golf. Returning stars like Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald are joined by cameo royalty: Travis Kelce, Bad Bunny, Rory McIlroy, and even Scottie Scheffler. Think of it as The Avengers of awkward sports comedy.

But most importantly for Gilbert Arenas—and the rest of us—it pays tribute to that scene: the Happy vs. Bob Barker brawl that became one of comedy’s most quotable fights. The sequel nods to it with a cemetery brawl scene, offering both homage and humor. Bob Barker, who passed in 2023, even gets a dedicated moment of cinematic chaos.

So when Gilbert Arenas invoked that legendary brawl in his caption, it wasn’t just random nostalgia. It was perfectly in step with the cultural moment. Only Gilbert could make trash talk feel like film promotion.

Real-Life Hits: Gilbert Arenas & his son’s tough break

Now, let’s take a brief pause from the jokes because Gilbert Arenas isn’t only posting for laughs right now. His son, Alijah Arenas—a five-star freshman recruit at USC—has been hit with some tough luck. Earlier this year, Alijah survived a terrifying car crash involving his Tesla Cybertruck. The car’s electronics failed, it slammed into a tree, and burst into flames. Alijah managed to escape with the help of bystanders and was placed in a medically induced coma due to smoke inhalation. Miraculously, he was released from the hospital within a week.

He recovered well enough to make his practice debut at USC. But just days later, another setback: a knee injury requiring surgery that will keep him out for six to eight months.

USC head coach Eric Musselman said: “Alijah is a tremendous worker, teammate, competitor, and person. He is understandably disappointed that he will not be able to take the court to start the season, but his health is our No. 1 priority.” Arenas’ Instagram post suddenly hits different. Behind the jokes and pop culture references is a father balancing lighthearted banter with the real-world weight of watching his son navigate a nightmare start to his college career.

Gilbert Arenas has always played by his own rules. Whether it was dropping 60 on Kobe’s Lakers, showing up to arenas in bathrobes, or—you know—that locker room incident, Arenas doesn’t really do “normal.” So a golf outing with a hockey stick in hand while talking smack about Bob Barker-level brawls? That’s him on-brand.

But what really makes this moment resonate is the balance. It’s funny, yes. His post references sports comedy lore in the most Arenas way possible. But it also subtly nods to personal challenges—perhaps even stress relief during a very emotional time.

He’s a man joking on the green while his son recovers from both physical trauma and a major athletic setback. If Happy Gilmore is about channeling rage into golf, Gilbert’s doing his own version—swapping clubs for hockey sticks, pressure for punchlines.

Gilbert Arenas just reminded us why he remains one of basketball’s most compelling characters. One part chaos, one part comedy, one part caring dad—he somehow turned a golf meme into a tribute to a legendary movie and a subtle nod to life’s heavier moments. And if Happy Gilmore 2 delivers anything close to Gilbert’s energy, it might just be the sequel we didn’t know we needed.

Also, someone better check on that cart guy.