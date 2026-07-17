Gilbert Arenas’ Podcast Set to Return With Long-Time Partner on New Platform After Whole Crew’s Firing

Gilbert Arenas has finally ended the days of uncertainty. Gil’s Arena is coming back, and its long-awaited return comes with an exciting new home.

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Front Office Sports reported that the 44-year-old former NBA star “will join Playmaker after recently departing from Underdog.” But Arenas isn’t returning alone. His longtime co-host Josiah Johson is also making a comeback on the show’s new platform.

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Playmaker CEO Dave Katzman shared his thoughts on this new partnership. “Gil and Josiah have built an incredible community around Gil’s Arena through their authenticity, talent, and relentless drive,” he said. “We’re thrilled to partner with them as they relaunch this incredible property and help them continue delivering for the fans who have been with them from the beginning, while introducing Gil’s Arena to new audiences and continuing to grow the brand.”

What’s more interesting is the fact that despite playing in the NBA for 11 years, Gilbert Arenas found more fame with his podcast. According to reports, the former Washington Wizards guard has averaged more than 70 million views per year on Gil’s Arena since its onset in 2023.

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Starting in August, Gil’s Arena will stream five times each week on Playmaker. The platform already features hit shows from Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, Shaquille O’Neal, and Shannon Sharpe.

Moreover, Gilbert Arenas’ new partnership with Playmaker does not come as a surprise. That is simply because of how his tenure at Underdog came to an end.

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Gilbert Arenas’ ugly breakup with Underdog

Gilbert Arenas helped turn Gil’s Arena into a media success alongside Underdog after joining forces with the fantasy sports company in February 2023. As part of that deal, he gave up 50% ownership of the show. Yet despite its rise, Arenas later admitted the partnership had become uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Underdog has shifted its priorities.

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Earlier in May, the company ended its original content efforts to focus on prediction markets and daily fantasy gaming. Around the same time, Skip Bayless filled Arenas’ seat during the conference finals, even though the show carried his name. Bayless had originally joined Underdog for a football program.

Later that day, Arenas streamed on his own and hinted that tension was brewing behind the scenes. “I’m not sure they like me anymore. I just, I don’t know,” he told his audience. Then, earlier in July, Underdog Fantasy fired the original Gil’s Arena crew and shut down their original content arm.

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So, a rough ending later, Gilbert Arenas is making a comeback with Gil’s Arena on a fresh platform. A new beginning? Yes, indeed.