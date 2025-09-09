Gilbert Arenas Remains Missing While 16YO Achieves Major Milestone Amid Heartfelt Tribute

The Arenas family name is making headlines in basketball again, but it’s not for Gilbert. His 16-year-old daughter, Hamiley, is blazing her own trail with Nike, building her brand while carrying her father’s basketball legacy. She’s now the No. 2-ranked player in California’s Class of 2028, and while her father wasn’t present for the celebration, her mother, Laura Govan, has been a nonstop cheerleader, making sure the world watches Hamiley’s rise and shine.

Back in May, Nike made a major announcement, bringing on its first-ever “LA Don’t Play” squad, a handpicked group of rising basketball stars. Hamiley Arenas was selected as a member, and her public reaction was pure teen fashion: “we lowkey ate.” And this isn’t just online—the squad is now shining on huge billboards across LA!

Laura Govan couldn’t contain her excitement, sharing a thread of images celebrating her daughter’s accomplishments: “I’m SOOOOOOOOOO CRAZY PROUD Of My BABY … thank you @nikela @nike @dandrearchie For Having My baby @hamileyarenas0 For Something So Special! It’s UP from here … #BillboardTime ❤️🙌🏽❤️🙌🏽❤️” She also revealed Hamiley’s big honor, adding, “And She Received The Award Of Most Outstanding Teammate 🏆.”

Laura shared herself standing in front of Hamiley’s billboard, a video of Hamiley receiving the “LA Don’t Play” jersey, and posing with the Nike squad. Gilbert Arenas might have been missing, but Laura brought all the hype on her own.

When Hamiley Arenas teamed up with Nike back in May, it wasn’t just another collab. The 16-year-old phenom was handpicked for Nike’s first-ever “LA Don’t Play” squad, joining a select group of rising basketball stars. The package she received came with a custom Nike jacket and a powerful message, telling her she wasn’t just part of the future — she is the future of LA hoops. Nike went all-in on her potential, adding, “That’s why you’ve been chosen for the first-ever LA Don’t Play squad — Nike’s new initiative for the ones who want all of it. More game. More growth. More future.” For a 15-year-old, this was massive — and Hamiley is proving every day why she earned that spot.

Born December 9, 2009, as her dad Gilbert Arenas was wrapping up his Wizards career, Hamiley is quickly carving her own lane in the game. She’s already climbed to the No. 2 spot in California’s Class of 2028 rankings and is dominating at Notre Dame High School, averaging 23.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists—elite numbers that earned her All-Mission League First Team honors. She’s crossed the 500-point milestone as just a freshman and even dropped 40 points on her birthday against Santa Monica High. With 12 double-doubles in just 23 games, she’s proving she’s not just carrying a famous last name, she’s becoming a force on her own.

And now, the offers are rolling in. Hamiley recently announced on Instagram,

“After having a great conversation with Head Assistant Coach Jonneshia Pineda, I am blessed to say I have received an offer from University of Louisville, Thank you for believing in me.” The women’s basketball powerhouse—celebrating its 50th season—clearly sees something special in her game. She’s also received attention from other Division I programs, including Wisconsin, proving her ceiling is sky-high.

While Hamiley is carving her own lane with Nike, her brother Alijah is rocking an Adidas deal — proving the Arenas name is running the game on both sides of the sneaker world.

Gilbert fought for Adidas, Alijah inherits the legacy

Alijah Arenas is following in his father’s footsteps and lacing up with the same brand that once defined Gilbert Arenas’ bold, unfiltered era in the NBA. Back in April, the son of the three-time NBA All-Star told TMZ Sports that he’s signing a deal with Adidas — a $39.7 billion giant — marking another big step for the Arenas legacy. And if you know anything about Gilbert’s history with Adidas, you know this isn’t just another sneaker deal. This is a full-circle moment for the Arenas family.

Gilbert’s journey with Adidas is the stuff of sneaker legends — audacious, calculated, and pure Agent Zero energy. In the early 2000s, he first signed a five-year, $15 million contract, but Gilbert being Gilbert, he wanted more. During All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, he played the ultimate power move, walking out of the negotiation table to make Adidas sweat. Minutes later, a rep came knocking at his hotel room, asking what it would take to lock him in. Gilbert shot back with a bold counter: five years, $40 million. Adidas agreed on the spot. “I’m an idiot… but it worked,” he later admitted, laughing about how his gamble turned into one of the most lucrative deals of his era.

But Gilbert wasn’t done rewriting the playbook. When Adidas once told him, “You ain’t got that kind of name yet,” he didn’t argue, he made sure to prove them wrong. He spent a jaw-dropping $1 million on his 25th birthday party, a marketing masterstroke designed to make himself unignorable. “I went to a marketing group in D.C., and I’m like, yo, how do we get my name out there?” he recalled.

Overnight, Gilbert went viral, outscored Vince Carter in All-Star voting, and forced Adidas to put respect on his name. That stunt flipped his $500k annual deal into a $5 million-a-year contract and birthed his signature shoe, the Adidas Gil Zero. Now, years later, with Gilbert back in business with Adidas and Alijah joining the same brand, it feels like the Arenas-Adidas saga is coming full circle — only this time, the next chapter is just getting started.