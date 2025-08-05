Gilbert Arenas’ Warning Seemingly Works as Ex-Lakers Star Responds to Patrick Beverley Drama

If the trade and the extension feel mundane, then keep an eye out for Gilbert Arenas. Even during the off-season, one can expect him to stir the pot at any given point. Now, we are not talking about his current legal issues, but the one where Agent Zero is working overtime to not dissolve the beef. Some of the former NBA stars are away from the hooping spotlight, but Arenas wants them to solve it on the hardwood. We are talking about Patrick Beverley and Nick Young.

Months ago, Pat Bev laid out a challenge, and Swaggy P responded. But for some time, it was all quiet, until the former Bucks guard made a video in collaboration with Gilbert Arenas. But why Gil? To send out a message to his disciple Nick Young. For context, on the YouTube podcast Gil’s Arena, Young is a key contributor. “I bumped into one of your little disciples at the Big3, the funny guy, Nick Young,” said the 37-year-old Beverley. “Everybody heard me call him scared to his face. He talked all that s— on camera, and when I see him in person, he doesn’t even want to look my way.”

Gilbert Arenas did what he is known for—causing more drama. “@swaggyp1 u fired man! swaggy arena got called out and u didnt post him up 🤦🏾‍♂ 😂😂”. In his hilarious way, he called out Young for ducking the challenge. The former Warriors champion, Nick Young, took it personally. Since then, the 40-year-old has first replied with words and then followed it up with some action. His words were simple, “Name the place, any time,” adding, “I’m giving you a little warning shot,” alluding to himself as Kendrick Lamar, who won the fans’ vote in the battle against Drake.

The warning shot was not an empty threat. Young recently uploaded a post about working out on the basketball court. This wasn’t just catch and shoot, but involved running up and down, shooting, and defending in a 5v5 setup. So, Young is getting ready in the gym. He even added a caption to make sure his voice was heard loud and clear. “Aye @patbev21 I hope u getting ready for these ones and not fixing 🛞 🛞🛞🛞🛞im in the gym now .. just set the date for the freaking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Young (@swaggyp1)

But Gilbert Arenas couldn’t resist and took a shot once again. “hell naw they moving too much for me 😂😂”.

Jayson Tatum led to the beef between Patrick Beverley and other former NBA stars

Yes, it was because of sentiment towards JT that Pat Bev got himself involved in the drama. It all started when, months ago, on Gilbert Arenas’ show, Brandon Jennings called Tatum the “softest Celtics superstar.” Beverly was not letting that disrespect slide. He fired shots back at Jennings, reminding everyone that he’s locked him up on the court before. “When I guarded Brandon Jennings. I was like, ‘Yeah, soft a–.’” He tossed a $100K battle at Jennings, daring him to a 1 v 1 showdown. But that answer was picked by Nick Young.

“See me, play me,” he barked at Beverley, “I would make some easy money after the recession…I need it.” He further sent a vote of reassurance to Jennings. “BJ, I got you.” His trash talk didn’t end there.

“I won’t have to play defense… he can’t score, he can’t score, Brandon.” The challenge was loud and clear: “I’m here all day, Pat! Whenever you come to LA, I’m here, whenever you wanna play, I’m here.” Since then, the beef is unresolved.

Beverly remembered this, which is why when he showed up during the Big3 event, his eyes were looking for Nick Young. But apparently, the former Lakers star ducked that challenge on that particular day. A message from Gilbert Arenas proved to light a fire under Young. Now, he is back hooping and let’s see if this challenge turns into reality.