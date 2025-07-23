brand-logo
Gilbert Arenas Sends Clear Message to Wife About Shaquille O’Neal After Klay Thompson Controversy

ByIshan Athawle

Jul 23, 2025 | 12:56 PM CDT

feature-image
feature-image

Klay Thompson’s fresh relationship status has caught the NBA more off-guard than some blockbuster trades. It’s almost as if the media’s telling Kevin Durant and Myles Turner to eat their hearts out. While some absolutely adore the newest couple on the block, Shaquille O’Neal isn’t buying any of it. The legend’s even put a timer on that relationship – saying that it’s bound to end in doom. Well, we got Gilbert Arenas to the rescue. And the funny thing is, he’s not buying what Shaq’s saying too.’

“Y’all are so cute together. But take it from experience—thank Klay. You gotta let her go. Or you can just wake up to the text messages and find out that your girl is y’all’s girl,” said Arenas on X. “He gave you six weeks. So that means you’ve got about four left. All those lifting weights videos you’ve been posting? Stop that. He’s about to be lifting her soon. Okay? Alright. Them top-tens? The top-tens do what they wanna do. And there ain’t nothing you can do about it, okay? Just go get you a new one. Baby, I ain’t sliding in your DMs—but if I do, it’s over. Alright? I’m not fighting for another one.”

This is a developing story…

Will Klay Thompson's new romance last, or is Shaq's six-week prediction spot on?

