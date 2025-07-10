Gilbert Arenas’ Son Alijah Admits Physical Struggles Before USC Debut

A five-star recruit’s first practice is always a spectacle—but for Alijah Arenas, the anticipation is much more surrounding this pivotal moment. As the son of NBA veteran Gilbert Arenas, the 18-year-old’s every move at USC has been under the microscope. Yet the real story lies in the hurdles he’s cleared before even stepping onto the court.

The intrigue deepens when you realize that, despite his high-profile background, Alijah Arenas’ delay in joining live practices wasn’t due to any on-court setback or the much-discussed car incident. Instead, it was a tangle of paperwork and academic requirements that kept him away from the court, arriving on campus weeks after his fellow Trojans. During this time, he has mostly been a “sideline sponge,” as per USC Men’s Basketball’s own social media update. However, he has been absorbing team dynamics and strategy without logging a single official minute. An approach that’s rare for top-ranked freshmen and hints at a cerebral edge to his game.

Now, with the administrative hurdles finally cleared, head coach Eric Musselman has confirmed that Arenas will be a full participant in practice starting Thursday—a moment that marks the official beginning of his college basketball career. The anticipation is justified: Arenas enters USC with the credentials of a five-star prospect and the expectation that his transition to the college level will be seamless, given his advanced skill set and basketball IQ. But the story doesn’t end with eligibility.

In a candid video shared by USC Hoops, Alijah revealed, “I struggled with talking, so that was kind of my biggest thing. Now I’m looking at other people. Like, I struggle with that, and I see how much it helps you. My job is to pick up the plates, help my teammates know what I’m doing. So when I come to practice after being, you know, three, four weeks out, I need to be already with them or ahead of the game.” This admission sheds light on the off-court challenges he’s faced—communication, leadership, and the pressure to integrate quickly.

His acknowledgment that being part of a team means learning from others’ strengths and weaknesses is peak self-assessment for a player of his caliber, and underscores why his first practice is more than just a formality. As Alijah puts it, “I’m excited. I’m ready. I can’t stop moving. I’m excited to play my team.” With his debut imminent, all eyes will be on how quickly he translates sideline observations into on-court impact. Thus, setting the stage for a season where every practice could be a proving ground for USC’s most anticipated freshman.

Could there be landing spots for Alijah Arenas in the 2026 draft itself?

The son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas is quickly becoming one of the more intriguing guard prospects in the 2026 draft class. And if you’re wondering where he might land, it’s not too early to look at teams that could use some firepower in the backcourt, starting with the Toronto Raptors.

Now, Toronto didn’t have the best run last season, wrapping things up with a 30-52 record. But don’t count them out just yet. With names like Immanuel Quickley, Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, and Scottie Barnes in the mix, there’s a strong foundation to build on.

They’re also banking on Gradey Dick, the No. 13 pick in 2023, to step up as a shooting guard off the bench. Although he averaged 14.4 points per game, his shooting dipped compared to his rookie season. That said, he’s only 21, and there’s plenty of room for growth. Still, it’s fair to say Toronto wouldn’t mind adding more depth at guard, and Aljah Arenas might just be the answer as they aim to rise in the standings.

Then, there’s the Milwaukee Bucks. With Damian Lillard exiting the Bucks, their guard rotation suddenly looks shaky. Yes, the franchise managed to acquire Myles Turner, but let’s not forget, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future is also in the air. As reported by Shams Charania already, there have been possibilities of Giannis being open to a trade this offseason. Amid such circumstances, Bucks could very well explore the option to add a guard with potential as high as Alijah Arenas. So it won’t be a surprise if his upcoming first practice session at USC remains under close observation.

