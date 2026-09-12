Gilbert Arenas Tips Off NBA Over Potential Shady Dealing in Jonathan Kuminga’s Timberwolves Deal

Jonathan Kuminga’s move to Minnesota should have been a clean reset. Instead, his latest contract has reopened questions about the decisions that have shaped his value since leaving the Warriors. Gilbert Arenas believes the numbers tell a troubling story, arguing that Kuminga has fallen so far behind financially that his current situation deserves more scrutiny.

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He feels it’s much bigger than a normal free-agency disagreement.

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Speaking on Gil’s Arena, the former NBA star took that argument to an extreme. Arena’s concern centers on the money Kuminga may never recover. He presented the gravity of the situation, explaining the possibility of a 5-year, $150 million deal. He argued that every season Kuminga spends on a smaller contract increases a financial deficit he simply cannot recover from.

“Every year that you don’t take the deal that you originally had took, that money would have been in your f*****g pocket already,” Arenas said.

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He then questioned the people surrounding Jonathan Kuminga and called for the NBA to look closely at the contracts involved.

“Tell them to look at everybody’s writing. Look at your contract. Someone has to be getting paid somewhere,” Arenas said. “Check your family members. Someone is getting you paid to look the other way. Because there’s no f*****g way that you should have been signing these bullsh*t deals.”

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The controversy starts with a disputed piece of the story.

Jonathan Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, has pushed back against reports that Golden State once offered his client a five-year, $150 million extension. Turner said that the Dubs never offered that figure, directly challenging the foundation of Arenas’ calculation.

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JK ultimately took a very different route. After his time with the Warriors, he landed in Atlanta, where the Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option. He then reached a two-year, $12.4 million agreement with Minnesota.

For Arenas, that sequence represents the central problem.

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Even if Kuminga eventually lands a major payday, he cannot retroactively collect the money he might have earned under a larger earlier contract.

That is where his math becomes particularly stark.

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“So in reality, Kuminga, even if you signed a $150 million deal this summer, next summer, or next summer, you’ll still be behind because in 2028 you would have been out of the original deal anyway.”

Arenas argued that by 2028, Jonathan Kuminga needs a one-year deal worth roughly $85 million to make up for the financial ground he had lost on the lower-paying path. It is an extraordinary figure, illustrating why Arenas considers the situation so difficult to reverse.

The counterargument is that Kuminga was never simply chasing the biggest immediate number.



Turner has defended the strategy, while JK has emphasized “winning culture” and the opportunity to play a meaningful role rather than locking himself into a long-term arrangement he did not want.

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That approach carries its own logic.

A young player can accept less money temporarily if he believes a stronger situation will improve his performance, leverage, and eventual market value.

But Arenas seemed focused on something a future contract cannot change: time.

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Money that JK missed in the previous season never returns once the season passes. A massive contract later might create new wealth, but it cannot literally put those earlier millions back into Jonathan Kuminga’s account.

That is why the Timberwolves deal has become more than a two-year contract. It is the latest evidence in a financial gamble that has already produced dramatically different interpretations.

For now, Arenas has turned a contract decision into a question about representation and incentives. Jonathan Kuminga’s $12.4 million Timberwolves deal is official.



But whether it was a calculated gamble or an avoidable financial mistake will depend on what comes next.