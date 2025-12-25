Gilbert Arenas Wants To Sue His Baby Mama But Stops Himself For One Reason

A decade of relationship and several legal troubles. That’s how Gilbert Arenas and ex-Laura Govan’s relationship can be summed up. For a brief moment earlier this year, they even forgot their issues as their son Alijah survived a near-death experience. But now they are back at it, with even more bitter retorts.

Gilbert Arenas appeared on Evelyn Lozada’s podcast Drop The Lo and stated, “When anytime she (Govan) tells a story, I naturally don’t believe one word of it.” A brief history first, as Arenas and Govan already have issues. Last year, Laura was on the Carlos King podcast and accused Arenas of multiple things. First was conspiring with Shaunie Henderson (executive producer and ex-wife of Shaquille O’Neal) to remove her from Basketball Wives. Second was that the former NBA star slept with Draya Mitchell. Lastly, of using their kids to emotionally manipulate her.

Agent Zero stated that in last year’s interview, there were false claims against him. If he wanted, he could have used the legal route. But he chose not to for the sake of his kids. “I want to sue for defamation, but I mean, how many times can I beat the same horse, you know? And now that our kids are actually famous, there are things I just can’t do anymore,” Arenas said in part 2 of the Drop The Lo podcast.

“So there’s sometimes, like when it came out, I was going to react, but it was like, well, I’m going to react in a way that’s going to embarrass them both, but then it embarrasses my kids, right? Cuz then I’m going to say things that they’re going to look like, and I’m like, I’m good, you know? Let me just shut the f— up.”

This beef also came up, with even Evelyn Lozada bringing up her issues with Govan from last year’s podcast. Previously, Lozada and Govan were very cordial and even worked together on Basketball Wives. But last year’s interview came as a shock to Evelyn. She recapped and denied “ducking” Govan in a supermarket. She even clarified that she would have greeted Laura Govan since there’s no beef on her end at the time.

Gilbert Arenas understood this, and that’s why he laid bare his feelings about his ex. They both dated from 2002 to 2014, and were one of the known couples in LA. They even welcomed four children, Izela, Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni, and despite their history, continue to co-parent. It was Alijah’s accident that even brought some peace between the two.

“Alijah, our son, had an accident, and it was a really bad space, a really deadly situation. We came together in the midst of that, and it’s been great since.” Govan explained to DHC Live in September how that incident brought her closer to Arenas. But now there is no peace.

Gilbert Arenas’ ex launches scathing attack

During the podcast, Arenas also revealed that he paid $244,000 per month for child support while also paying for expenses like school tuition and a nanny. He also argued that, despite this, his baby mama would always claim to be broke. While Agent Zero expressed his feelings about the podcast a year later, Govan was quick.

“It was more like 244 – DOLLARS with NO added zeros,” Govan wrote on her Instagram story. The mother of four even had some choice words for the host of Drop The Lo podcast. “It’s kind of funny how this lady dun ran thru every big three but got so much to say about me! … All in the back of a car, but got the audacity to ask about me! Let’s keep it cute GOOFY.”

There was more, and it was a warning for the former Warriors star. “Here’s a truth! Every chick corny Gil has interviewed with. He has SLEPT WITH! Fun facts… GOOFY AN.” She concluded with, “You better leave me alone, bro, I got real facts! You should be worrying about our children instead of all the lies you tell! I’m real F’n sick of you and your storytelling… Now go run tell that.”

This becomes just another messy chapter in the lives of Arenas and Govan.