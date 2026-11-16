“Girls Playing Like That”: Shaquille O’Neal Gives Cutthroat Take on Modern NBA

One month into the 2026-27 season, Shaquille O’Neal sees a league playing the same game, and it could make him yawn. The iconic player has strong beliefs about the league, and he didn’t hold back.

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In a recent appearance on Free Range W/Von Miller, Shaquille O’Neal was asked how he feels about the modern NBA. “It bores me,” he was quick to get to his sharp opinion. “Everybody’s doing the same dribble handoff, top of the key. Kobe named it read-and-react basketball. I’m gonna come out to pick and roll. If you react, I’mma kick to the guy. Why don’t you use what you got and use your strengths.”

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He further explained that the problem isn’t limited to the NBA. O’Neal grouped women’s basketball alongside AAU and college programs as examples of the same read-and-react strategy.

“So, for me, it’s kind of boring to watch. So now you got AAU playing like that and college playing like that and the girls playing like that. Like everybody’s with the read-and-react basketball, and I think analytics has a big part of that.” Shaq said, drawing attention to the sport at large.

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Everyone is chasing that sweet three-pointer and that perfect drive. Teams across the sport have a similar approach. They create space, spread the floor, and pass to the open shooter. Mid-range jumpers are hardly encouraged because of how inefficient and unrewarding they can be.

As a result, it all looks somewhat the same. Is it wrong to play this way? Absolutely not. But Shaquille O’Neal comes from an era where each team had its own speciality.

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The Spurs legends David Robinson and Tim Duncan were the Twin Towers, leading the team’s dominant offense. O’Neal and Kobe Bryant formed the Lakers’ famous triangle offense, and the Miami Heat had its “floppy” strategy.

Different teams had different setups as they played according to their roster and strengths. Now, the 3-point and free-throw boom dominates the game. This is why Shaquille O’Neal believes that the NBA is going to see a lot of mixed results in terms of who wins the game.

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Since the strategy appears to be the same, a championship team boils down to its roster. For the NBA legend, the Philadelphia 76ers are the current championship favorites. O’Neal believes that they have everything they need in order to win.

That being said, he also had some other names on his mind, including OKC, Denver Nuggets, and, of course, the New York Knicks. However, O’Neal had a few conditions for these teams if they were to become champions.

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He felt that the Thunder had a legitimate shot until Jalen Williams became gravely injured, fracturing his fibula and dislocating his ankle during a game against the Los Angeles Clippers on October 25, 2026.

Apart from that, if “Jamal Murray plays great,” the Nuggets might have a shot at the championship, and finally, the Knicks get the legend’s respect for being the defending champions this year.

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Regardless, O’Neal will be shocked if the Philadelphia 76ers don’t come out on top, winning the 2026-27 season of the NBA. Will LeBron James take home another ring? Only time will tell.