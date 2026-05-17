“Give Him That Same Treatment”: Ex-Warriors Star Faces Heat for Picking Dwyane Wade Over LeBron James

The NBA’s bigger picture holds too many long-standing debates. One of them is who was more lethal in his prime: LeBron James or Dwyane Wade. While most people would likely choose the Los Angeles Lakers star, Golden State Warriors legend Tim Hardaway went the other way. And that didn’t sit well with ex-NBA player Patrick Beverley.

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On the Crossover podcast, Hardaway, who has played for the Miami Heat from 1996 to 2001, shared his thoughts. “LeBron has longevity. I’m taking Prime Flash over Prime LeBron… I know basketball. I’m a hall of famer… Look at the facts. Just look at it. Calm down.” Now, Beverley reposted the tweet. He wrote, “Give him that same treatment yal tried to give me. 🤦🏾‍♂️ ole school done lost his damn marbles.”

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In simple terms, Patrick Beverley said that when he previously made controversial basketball takes, fans heavily mocked and attacked him online. So now he wants people to give Tim Hardaway the same energy for choosing prime Dwyane Wade over prime LeBron James. The 37-year-old also joked about the old-school generation. According to Beverley, they are out of touch with modern basketball opinions.

Now, the NBA community hasn’t always been kind to Pat. He moved from the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022. Of course, the star guard became a veteran not by fluke; he fought for his position. Therefore, he didn’t see playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis as some once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for which he should be eternally grateful. In fact, he told the media, “They’re gonna be playing with me. I made the playoffs last year; they didn’t.”

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The internet reacted to Beverley’s message. Fans commented, “this looks like a fake quote😭”, “Patrick is top 3 funniest players in the league. And he’s not 3,” and “Ain’t no way he just said that.” Meanwhile, he once called out the basketball community online, “It’s funny watching people that’s never played basketball professionally speak about basketball.” And then also, fans ripped the star on social media.

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However, this time, he wants the fans to react similarly. He wants them to call out Tim Hardaway’s decision to choose prime Dwyane Wade over prime LeBron James. Well, statistically speaking, who is truly better?

Prime LeBron James vs Prime Dwyane Wade

Prime Dwyane Wade felt like basketball chaos wrapped in a No. 3 jersey. Across 2005-06 to 2010-11, Wade torched defenses for 27.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game while flying at the rim like every possession carried personal beef. In 2009, he grabbed the scoring crown and finished 3rd in MVP voting. However, the loudest flex arrived in 2006.

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Wade shredded the Dallas Mavericks for 34.7 points per game in the Finals and dragged the Miami Heat to a championship with pure downhill violence. Every spin, euro-step, and acrobatic finish felt theatrical. Then LeBron James entered the chat with numbers that looked unfair even by video-game standards.

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Imago A picture featuring Dwyane Wade and LeBron James

Across 2007-08 to 2012-13, James averaged 28.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.9 blocks while stacking MVPs in 2009, 2010, 2012, and 2013. He also captured titles in 2012 and 2013 alongside D-Wade at the Miami Heat, earning both Finals MVPs beside Wade. Therefore, Wade owned the explosive edge, yet LeBron controlled the bigger basketball universe.

Well, prime LeBron James versus prime Dwyane Wade will always start arguments because both players ruled the game differently. However, Tim Hardaway’s pick instantly pulled Patrick Beverley into the chaos again, and this time, he wanted the fans to react as always. Still, once the emotions settle, the picture feels clear. Wade brought fearless destruction, whereas LeBron carried complete control of the basketball world for much longer.