Warriors Legend Rick Barry Issues Statement Apologizing to Broadcaster After Insulting Comments

Friday night in San Francisco was supposed to be a light-hearted, fun night. A celebratory Golden State Warriors broadcast, a reunion of eras, and laughs. However, one moment completely shifted the feeling. Rick Barry, the legendary Warriors forward, was conversing with analyst and former Warriors player Kelenna Azubuike, and one remark caught everyone’s attention.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Announcer Bob Fitzgerald, also on the broadcast, showcased footage of current Golden State guard Buddy Hield attempting underhanded free throws, something Barry has been known for. Barry commented on his form, criticizing players for not using his technique, which has been proven to be more efficient.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azubuike replied with his own experience, saying, “Well, I gotta be honest with you, Rick… I tried it, and I struggled with it. So I might need your pointers as well.” Barry responded, saying, “But the thing about it is that you’re not a player.”

Upon confusion from Fitzgerald and Azubuike, who both confirmed that Kelenna played in the NBA, Barry doubled down, “No, but, you’re not a player. I mean, a real player would have learned how to do it properly. If you really had the skills and the desire to do it, you would be a better free-throw shooter… But there’s nobody around teaching it properly.”

Azubuike kept it classy, saying, “Shots fired from Rick Barry, alright… Well, he’s a legend.” Kelenna played at Kentucky for years before playing in the NBA for five more. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to a torn right patellar tendon during a game in 2009.

ADVERTISEMENT

Azubuike and his wife, Ronna, even poked fun at Barry’s comments on X, retweeting her post of Kelenna in a Warriors jersey from his playing career.

Today, before the Warriors’ game against the Utah Jazz, the home broadcast showcased an apology from Barry, reading, “Hi Kelenna, I just wanted to reach out and apologize for being so crazy during the interview with you and Bob. I had no idea it was you that I was speaking with…I would never want to insult your ability as a basketball player. I felt terrible…I hope you accept my sincere apology…all the best to you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

A Long History of Bluntness Shadows Rick Barry’s Basketball Legacy

Rick Barry’s apology didn’t come in a vacuum. He’s long carried baggage despite his brilliance, and though his basketball resume, from underhanded free throws to uber-efficient scoring, is unquestioned, for decades, Barry has lived with the label of one of the NBA’s most polarizing personalities.

Imago US PRESSWIRE Sports Nov. 22, 1973 Atlanta, GA, USA FILE PHOTO Golden State Warriors forward Rick Barry 24 grabs a rebound against the Atlanta Hawks at The Omni. Atlanta Georgia UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMannyxRubio-USAxTODAYxSportsx 5027362

His history of public statements is littered with moments that do him no favors. Infamously, during a 1981 broadcast, Barry described legendary 60s player Bill Russell as having a “watermelon grin,” a racially charged phrase that sparked widespread outrage and cost him his broadcasting job. Former Warriors executive vice-president Ken Macker even once said, “You’ll never find a bunch of players sitting around talking about the good old days with Rick… His teammates and his opponents generally and thoroughly detested him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is why Friday’s moment and the message that followed landed weirdly. Barry wasn’t just saying he was sorry, but it was an instance of one of the league’s greatest contrarians breaking from his long-standing persona by showing something that hasn’t been associated with him, humility. What are your thoughts on Barry’s comments and his apology?