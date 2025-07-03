Good News for Damian Lillard but Ex-Warriors Star Warns NBA Players After Bucks’ $113M Move

It took just two months for the Bucks to decide Damian Lillard’s future. He ruptured his left Achilles during Game 4 against the Pacers, and amid his recovery process, he will have to look for a new team. The partnership with Giannis Antetokounmpo comes to an end after another first-round playoff exit. But it’s not all doom and gloom for Dame time. As many teams are interested in securing the services of the 9x All-Star, and he even revived an assuring message from a former Pacers star.

On the Dan Patrick show, the host spoke about the situation with Jermaine O’Neal. “This Dame Lillard situation is really interesting for me. The Bucks are going to pay him a hundred million dollars to not play. He’s going to rehab. He’s going to be 36. I think it’s a huge, huge opportunity for Dame Lillard and a team that will get him next spring when he’s healthy and could be helping a team in the playoffs.” The former Warriors star warned that the situation may arise in the future since the teams have to deal with their cap room situation.

“Well, one, I’m not surprised about, you know, about the business now. Obviously, the apron tax, you know, threshold now is in full effect. So, teams are trying to figure out ways to maneuver around that. So things like this is probably not going to be the, you know, last time we see something like this.“Lillard, who turns 35 in two weeks, is expected to miss most—if not all—of the upcoming 2025-26 season. The team used the NBA’s stretch provision to wipe the final two years and $113 million of his contract off their books.

But Dame can still hope for another championship, as per O’Neal. “From a Dame Lillard perspective, I think he now has a true opportunity to win a championship. Because now he doesn’t have to rush back to figure out free agency or, you know, whatever it may be. He can really take his time and really evaluate each roster, evaluate, you know, his best fit. And, you know, for a player that gets a chance to basically sit out a year and prepare, I mean, that’s an amazing opportunity. And, by the way, still get paid over the next five years, 20 plus million dollars for a team that you don’t play for.”

Yes, Lillard will continue to get paid the $112.6 million left on his contract over the next five years. Meaning, he will rake in over $22.5 million annually for the remainder of this decade. Plus, he has the opportunity to join the team of his choice to win another championship.

Damian Lillard’s future could revolve around 2 teams

He could wait weeks, even months, to decide his next destination as he is expected to be sidelined for the majority of next season, recovering from the Achilles injury. Plus, the situation benefits the veteran guard. “He’s reportedly elated that the Bucks cut him because it put him in a spot that very few All-Star level players if any have experienced in league history.” The Athletic shared the inside story, and the former Bucks star shared it on his Instagram.

Per veteran insider Marc J. Spears, double-digit teams have called to inquire about the 9x All-Star’s availability. With his contributions of 24.9 points and over seven assists before injuries, this signifies his elite performance levels. The major calls seem to be from the Lakers and the Warriors. “Golden State is interested in bringing Lillard back to his hometown region (the Bay Area), ESPN reports tonight.”

Playing close to his hometown of Oakland and joining forces with superstars like Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. Similarly, even Rob Pelinka and the Lakers front office are looking to pair with Luka Doncic with Damian Lillard. That’s why Dame has time on his hands to decide his next step. Depending on the roster situation, his addition will only propel teams higher in the odds of winning the championship.