Goran Dragic Reveals Career-Threatening Health Issues That Forced Him to Make Tough Choice

“I didn’t finish my career my way—I was forced to.” When Goran Dragic confessed, his words were heavy with heartbreak. For a player who clawed his way from a modest club in Ljubljana to the bright lights of the NBA, this wasn’t how the story was supposed to end. His journey was built on belief, which his coach saw early, even if teammates laughed it off. Goran never stopped proving them wrong. Even in 2023, he wasn’t ready to walk away. But fate had different plans. But when the game decides on you, what do you do next? Take tough calls even if it doesn’t suit your narrative.

Months before officially hanging up his sneakers, NBA veteran Goran Dragic had a chance to close the chapter where it all began—back in Europe. A deal with a EuroLeague club was on the table, offering what felt like the perfect full-circle moment for a player whose journey started on European courts. After all, it was during the 2006 FIBA World Cup—sharing the stage with legends like Dirk Nowitzki and Manu Ginóbili—that Dragic first made his mark on the global scene.

One offer that especially caught his attention came from Partizan Belgrade, a storied franchise rich in history and passion. It was tempting, almost poetic. But despite the emotional pull, reality stepped in. Ongoing knee issues made the decision brutally clear. “You can’t lie to the fans and coaches and come and play on one leg,” he admitted. “I simply couldn’t play at that level because of my knee, and my children live in Miami.” For Dragic, the will lost the race to medical conditions.

At 30, Goran Dragic was still playing with the energy and skill of a man in his prime. The Slovenian point guard showed no signs of slowing down, at least not on the surface. But beneath the mental strength, injuries started to take their toll. “I didn’t even think about it that way, but if I was healthy, I would definitely like it. Partizan is my club, I’ve always supported them, and that would be very nice,” he said on the NBA Out of Bounds podcast.

Those nagging injuries didn’t just steal dreams but cast shadows over some of his biggest ones. The same man who powered Slovenia to its first-ever FIBA EuroBasket title in 2017 was slowly losing the physical edge that once made him unstoppable. In 2020, he helped lead the Miami Heat to the brink of NBA glory, only to suffer a devastating foot injury in Game 1 of the Finals. Forced to watch from the sidelines, Dragic saw the Heat fall short—an outcome that might have changed had he stayed healthy.

His final years with the Miami Heat was marked by relentless battles with knee problems. Even after undergoing surgery and various treatments, the swelling limited his explosiveness and forced him to adapt his game. Despite his determination, the body that once defied expectations began setting its own limits, turning one of basketball’s fiercest competitors into a reluctant spectator. However, during his time in the league, he ensured to pass the torch to NBA superstar Luka Doncic. He also became a mentor to him.

Goran Dragic recalls experience of playing with Luka Doncic

In 2017, Goran Dragic shared more than just a court with Luka Doncic. The Lakers’ current superstar was not only Dragic’s teammate during Slovenia’s historic EuroBasket run, but also his roommate. Though Dragic had announced his retirement from the national team earlier that year, he chose to lace up one final time—and went out spectacularly, helping deliver Slovenia’s first-ever gold medal on the European stage. During that run, Dragic became both a mentor and a big brother figure to the young star.

Reflecting on that experience, Dragic recalled how Doncic stood out even then, describing him as “a little different” from others his age. The 18-year-old was more than just talented for his age. In the final against Serbia, it was Dragic who led the charge, exploding for 35 points in a 93–85 victory. His performance became the highest-scoring Finals outing since Pau Gasol’s legendary run. Meanwhile, Dončić added 8 crucial points and was named to the All-Tournament Team—an incredible feat for a teenager. Even then, surrounded by veterans and under the brightest lights, Luka had NBA scouts watching him in awe, signaling the arrival of Europe’s next great star.

“Being a starter for the national team at 17, 18 years old. Putting up big numbers. It was something unbelievable,” he said on Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s Thanalysis Show. The former NBA player had another reason to take the Lakers star as his mentee. During the show, he recalled how Doncic’s father, Sasa Doncic, was his mentor when he signed his professional contract. Perhaps, Doncic also reminded him of his journey. Dragic, too, made his way from the foreign league to the NBA, becoming much-loved in both NBA and international fandom.