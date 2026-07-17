“Got in a Car Accident”: Ex-NBA Star Opens Up About Near-Disastrous Crash With a Message to Public

Two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas is counting his blessings after a frightening personal incident. The veteran point guard took to social media to update his 1.7 million followers about a car crash and fired off a blunt warning to reckless drivers. Thomas’ message made it clear that the crash left both him and his driver shaken.

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“Got in a car accident today 🤦🏾‍♂️ ! Thank God nobody got seriously injured but damn I got whip lash like a MF. My driver was so HOT at the guy who hit us. Stay off your damn phones when you are driving!!!” Thomas posted on X.

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The concern was immediately evident in the comments. Fortunately, the beloved guard confirmed he is out of any serious danger. Thomas then seamlessly continued posting on his social media channels as usual, keeping fans updated on his daily activities after the scare. He’s been actively commenting on other NBA players’ posts, like cheering on Victor Oladipo’s comeback campaign. He’s even hyping the AAU, college, and NBA rookies like Cameron Carr.

However, fans are hoping he takes care of himself, especially after the career and tough personal journey he has endured.

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The actual weight behind Isaiah Thomas’ PSA

The immediate surge of concern from fans stems from Isaiah Thomas’ notoriously brutal history with severe physical setbacks. The 5’9 guard became a legendary figure during his time with the Boston Celtics, often playing through pain.

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Thomas suffered a devastating right hip labral tear during the 2017 postseason that ultimately changed the course of his career. However, the stern warning behind his X post is far more heartbreaking…

His younger sister, Chyna, died in a car crash in April 2017 at age 22. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

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Years later, in 2026, on ‘All There Is with Anderson Cooper’, Thomas said that he “really thought I would have my sisters forever.” (By ‘sisters,’ he also meant the tragic death of his older sister LaQuisha in 2024, the cause of which was never made public.)

The NBA star was then reminded of the advice his father gave him: “You just got to go forward. Not move on, but go forward.”

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“I didn’t even really understand how big that line was because that’s exactly what grief is,” Thomas replied.

Thomas was speaking with a reporter after practice when Avery Bradley, a fellow Tacoma native, pulled him away to break the news in 2017. He never interacted with the media again that day.

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Devastated and dealing with his injury (which he was told was a minor bone bruise), Thomas was back on the floor the next day. Instead of shutting down, he led the Celtics to the playoffs while also coping with the loss of his sister, only to worsen the injury in the ECF against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Thomas subsequently underwent multiple surgeries to repair the torn labrum and a right femoral-acetabular impingement, including a surface resurfacing procedure in 2020, to fully regain his comfort and mobility.

Given how hard Thomas had to fight just to return to an NBA court (he last suited up for the Phoenix Suns in 2024), fans were understandably worried that a collision with a vehicle could cause a severe physical regression.

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Witnessing him walk away from the crash with only a severe whiplash caused a huge sigh of relief and some advice from his followers on how to handle that. Supporters flooded his timeline, reaffirming his important warning about the dangers of texting while driving.

Thomas’ message acts as a major PSA about the rise in road accidents caused by phone distractions. Although his driver was furious at the offending party, the main lesson for the standard-bearer of “King in the Fourth” lore remains a deep appreciation for safety and a strict demand for safe driving.