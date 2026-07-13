“Gotta Check Your Little Brother”: Bam Adebayo’s Reaction to Tyler Herro Altercation Revealed by NBA Legend

Just a few years ago, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were celebrated as the Miami Heat’s next great duo. Adebayo said Herro is the one player who would back him in a fight, thus making reports of their heated altercation in Las Vegas all the more shocking. As the fallout continues to trend, a league legend has now shed light on how Adebayo reacted behind the scenes.

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Three-time NBA champion Danny Green, on The No Fouls Given podcast, revealed details about the fight that would put minds at ease:

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“He [Wayne Ellington] said he had spoken to him [Bam], and he said they hyped it up more than what it actually was. He said, Yeah, it was a little something, and sometimes you gotta check your little brother, that’s it. But he said he spoke to Bam, and it wasn’t that crazy.”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro were involved in a physical altercation on the morning of July 10 at the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas during NBA Summer League. The incident reportedly unfolded on a practice court where Herro was coaching his AAU team. Shams reported that “the altercation occurred at a practice court in a Las Vegas hotel… starting when Adebayo approached Herro about comments the guard made critiquing the center on social media after their seven-year run in Miami ended.”

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Multiple witnesses told reporters that Adebayo walked onto the court where Herro was. Herro said something to him, and then Adebayo confronted him before he struck Herro in the face. However, security intervened, and both players left the scene on their own, as the Police were not called.

The confrontation can be traced to comments Herro allegedly made after he was traded from the Heat to the Bucks in the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo deal. “It’s a mf making 60 million, but they worried about me.” Ironically, only hours before news of the altercation surfaced, Herro, whose problematic side has surfaced, spoke positively about Miami while attending Summer League, saying: “It’s all love in Miami.”

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Miami and Milwaukee Silent on the Adebayo-Herro Altercation

According to league insider Chris Haynes, neither the Miami Heat nor the Milwaukee Bucks issued a detailed public statement after the altercation.

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“There was a physical altercation between Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro this morning at a hotel here in Vegas,” Haynes said. I was able to speak with the Miami Heat, and they are aware of the incident and have no comment.”

Adebayo will hope to put this behind him as his focus moves to leading the Heat into the 2026-27 season. With Tyler Herro gone in the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, Adebayo is expected to remain one of Miami’s franchise cornerstones alongside Giannis.