Grant Hill Admits to Making Paul Pierce Cry After Refuting Controversial Claim

The NBA’s greatest stories aren’t always written on highlight reels. Some are carved into psyches during lonely bus rides after brutal lessons. For decades, Paul Pierce carried one such story about Grant Hill like a phantom limb. Today, the man who haunted his rookie year finally addressed the legend… and dropped a scoring bombshell too.

Whispers about tear-stained jerseys and crossed-over dreams resurfaced when a Hall of Famer decided to revisit basketball’s psychological warzone. The truth? One man’s career-defining trauma was another man’s Tuesday night. And the numbers behind their brewing scoring debate might surprise you.

On The Dan Patrick Show, Grant Hill confirmed Pierce’s long-told nightmare: “He’s told this story a few times… I scored a bunch of points [and] went at him every possession.” Hill’s mindset was merciless: “When you got a talented wing coming in as a top pick… you want to send a message.” He hunted rookies like “fresh meat” – and Pierce was his prime target.

USA Today via Reuters Jun 14, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA former player Grant Hill looks on before game four of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

The result? A 38-point dissection that left Pierce questioning his career. “I was ready to… damn, was I even in the league after that?” Pierce later confessed. Yet Hill’s tone remained detached: “I don’t remember the game.” The cruelty wasn’t personal- just business. Their stats (Hill: 16.7 PPG career; Pierce: 19.7 PPG) hide this asymmetrical warfare.

But Hill wasn’t done. When asked about Pierce’s claim to being the “best pure scorer in NBA history,” he dropped truth: “That I don’t agree with.”

The Scorer Debate: Confidence or Delusion?

Hill’s rebuttal wasn’t petty. It was mathematical. Pierce’s scoring title? Pure volume (26,397 career points) over efficiency (44.5% FG). True “pure scorers” like Durant (50% FG) or Curry (47/42/91 splits) blend volume with surgical precision. Pierce’s self-assessment? “Delusional confidence” – necessary for greatness but divorced from leaderboards.

The context deepens the sting. Grant Hill, who is a part Hawks owner, acknowledged Paul Pierce’s mental fortitude (“to be great… you need delusional belief”) while shredding his scoring claim. His critique mirrored their 1998 showdown: exposing gaps in Pierce’s armor with calm precision.

Yet respect remained. Hill called Pierce “underrated” overall – praising his resilience from tearful rookie to Finals MVP. The duality was striking: demolishing Pierce’s scoring crown while honoring his career. A masterclass in separating legacy from legend.

For Pierce, this was history’s echo. The man who broke him as a rookie just broke his biggest claim. Some NBA lessons span decades.